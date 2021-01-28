- Trainer: Emma Lavelle
- Jockey: Adam Wedge
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 5lbs
- OR: -
Doncaster Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday
Timeform highlight three horses worth backing at Doncaster on Friday...
"...it will be disappointing if he doesn’t follow up..."
Timeform on Ibleo
An intriguing maiden and Sam Barton, who boasts some tidy form, looks the pick.He showed ability in a strong race on hurdling debut, the winner that day going on to win a Grade 2 in impressive fashion on his next start and, while Sam Barton didn't improve as much as expected at Hereford last time, he again bumped into an above-average sort who has since won again. The galloping nature of this track will play to his strengths and he looks the one to side with.
Ibleo is lightly-raced for his age and he is a strong fancy following his impressive victory at Sandown last time. He had finished runner-up on his previous two starts, but that was strong form, and he was ridden with supreme confidence at Sandown in a race run at a fair gallop. Ibleo was never stronger than at the finish on that occasion and had plenty in hand, so a subsequent 7 lb rise in the weights looks lenient, and it will be disappointing if he doesn't follow up.
Talking About You - 14:37 Doncaster
Talking About You is a likeable and progressive filly with a couple of listed wins already to her name. She has been kept going since the summer, but is clearly thriving on racing, winning her last three starts, showing that she doesn't need to lead when successful in a similar event at Taunton last time. That wasn't the strongest race for the level, but she did it well enough, and is worth following again despite a 5 lb penalty.
Smart Stat
Sam Barton - 13:32 Newcastle
£47.50 - Emma Lavelle's profit to a £1 level stake when having only one runner on the card (hurdles)
Recommended bets
Sam Barton - 13:32 Newcastle
Ibleo - 14:05 Doncaster
Talking About You - 14:37 Doncaster
