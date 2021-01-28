To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Cheltenham Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Doncaster Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Doncaster
Timeform bring you three to back at Doncaster on Friday

Timeform highlight three horses worth backing at Doncaster on Friday...

"...it will be disappointing if he doesn’t follow up..."

Timeform on Ibleo

Sam Barton - 13:32 Newcastle

An intriguing maiden and Sam Barton, who boasts some tidy form, looks the pick.He showed ability in a strong race on hurdling debut, the winner that day going on to win a Grade 2 in impressive fashion on his next start and, while Sam Barton didn't improve as much as expected at Hereford last time, he again bumped into an above-average sort who has since won again. The galloping nature of this track will play to his strengths and he looks the one to side with.

Ibleo - 14:05 Doncaster

Ibleo is lightly-raced for his age and he is a strong fancy following his impressive victory at Sandown last time. He had finished runner-up on his previous two starts, but that was strong form, and he was ridden with supreme confidence at Sandown in a race run at a fair gallop. Ibleo was never stronger than at the finish on that occasion and had plenty in hand, so a subsequent 7 lb rise in the weights looks lenient, and it will be disappointing if he doesn't follow up.

Talking About You - 14:37 Doncaster

Talking About You is a likeable and progressive filly with a couple of listed wins already to her name. She has been kept going since the summer, but is clearly thriving on racing, winning her last three starts, showing that she doesn't need to lead when successful in a similar event at Taunton last time. That wasn't the strongest race for the level, but she did it well enough, and is worth following again despite a 5 lb penalty.

Smart Stat

Sam Barton - 13:32 Newcastle

£47.50 - Emma Lavelle's profit to a £1 level stake when having only one runner on the card (hurdles)

NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets

Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.

Recommended bets

Sam Barton - 13:32 Newcastle
Ibleo - 14:05 Doncaster
Talking About You - 14:37 Doncaster

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Donc 29th Jan (2m3f Mdn Hrd)

Show Hide

Friday 29 January, 1.32pm

Market rules

Back Lay
The Edgar Wallace
Will Carver
Sam Barton
Bumpy Johnson
Road Senam
Up For Parol
Kildimo
Kennack Bay
Famous Last Word
Folks On The Hill
Time Leader
Norvics Reflection
Farmer Mike
Style It Out
Caroles Templer
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Donc 29th Jan (2m Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Friday 29 January, 2.05pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ibleo
The Big Bite
Whoshotthesheriff
Little Light
Charmant
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Donc 29th Jan (2m Listed Juv Hrd)

Show Hide

Friday 29 January, 2.37pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Talking About You
Megan
Progressive
Her Indoors
Volkovka
Gilbertina
Breadcrumbs
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles