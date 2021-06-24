Doncaster Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Cedar's Stars - 13:40 Doncaster

Cedar's Stars showed improved form when third on her handicap debut at Nottingham two weeks ago, leading briefly over a furlong out before getting tired. The way she shaped suggests the drop back in trip here will be in her favour. Still relatively unexposed, she may yet have more to offer and looks well capable of winning races from a BHA mark of 73.

No. 8 (8) Cedar's Stars SBK 5/2 EXC 3.05 Trainer: James Fanshawe

Jockey: George Wood

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 73

Existent - 15:25 Doncaster

Existent achieved a fairly useful level of form as a two-year-old, notably winning a Newmarket maiden by six lengths. This will be his first start since flopping in the Horris Hill Stakes at Newbury in October, but he remains open to more improvement as a three-year-old and should leave that form behind. He is now fitted with cheekpieces for his handicap debut and doesn't look too harshly treated from an opening BHA mark of 88.

No. 3 (5) Existent SBK 4/1 EXC 4.7 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Robert Havlin

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 88

Cometh The Man - 17:10 Doncaster

Cometh The Man looked an unlucky loser when second on his most recent outing at Redcar, not getting much room at a crucial stage of the race and doing well under the circumstances to be beaten just a head. He can race from the same mark here after only six days off, so it goes without saying that he should mount a bold bid to gain compensation if arriving in the same sort of form.