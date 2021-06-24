To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Doncaster Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Flat racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Doncaster on Friday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Doncaster on Friday...

"...looked an unlucky loser when second on his most recent outing at Redcar..."

Timeform on Cometh The Man

Cedar's Stars - 13:40 Doncaster

Cedar's Stars showed improved form when third on her handicap debut at Nottingham two weeks ago, leading briefly over a furlong out before getting tired. The way she shaped suggests the drop back in trip here will be in her favour. Still relatively unexposed, she may yet have more to offer and looks well capable of winning races from a BHA mark of 73.

Existent - 15:25 Doncaster

Existent achieved a fairly useful level of form as a two-year-old, notably winning a Newmarket maiden by six lengths. This will be his first start since flopping in the Horris Hill Stakes at Newbury in October, but he remains open to more improvement as a three-year-old and should leave that form behind. He is now fitted with cheekpieces for his handicap debut and doesn't look too harshly treated from an opening BHA mark of 88.

Cometh The Man - 17:10 Doncaster

Cometh The Man looked an unlucky loser when second on his most recent outing at Redcar, not getting much room at a crucial stage of the race and doing well under the circumstances to be beaten just a head. He can race from the same mark here after only six days off, so it goes without saying that he should mount a bold bid to gain compensation if arriving in the same sort of form.


Smart Stat

ABATE - 14:15 Doncaster
£23.78 - Adrian Nicholls's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Recommended bets

Back Cedar's Stars @ [] in the 13:40 at Doncaster
Back Existent @ [] in the 15:25 at Doncaster
Back Cometh The Man @ [] in the 17:10 at Doncaster

Doncaster 25th Jun (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Friday 25 June, 1.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Marsabit
Cedars Stars
Mythical Madness
Wild Hope
Gweedore
Qasbaz
Natchez Trace
City Wanderer
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Doncaster 25th Jun (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Friday 25 June, 3.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Ariel
Shuv Hpenny King
Isla Kai
Liberated Lady
Existent
Lucid Dreamer
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Doncaster 25th Jun (6f Hcap)

Show Hide

Friday 25 June, 5.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Cometh The Man
Kats Bob
Enderman
Lockdown Lass
Irelands Eye
Unashamed
Desert Cat
Perfect Dream
Porth Diana
Miss Bella Brand
Northern General
Sparkling Perry
Mollys Brother
Pacopash
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips