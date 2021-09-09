To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Doncaster Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

Stradivarius
Stradivarius is the star attraction at Doncaster on Friday

Timeform highlight a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Doncaster on Friday...

"...he sets a good standard on his Molecomb form..."

Timeform on Armor

NAP

Armor - 14:10 Doncaster

Armor created an excellent impression when winning the Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood in July but failed to confirm that form upped in trip when only fourth in the Prix Morny at Deauville last time, still having every chance inside the final furlong but just not as strong in the finish as the three who finished in front of him. The return to a bare five furlongs will suit now and he sets a good standard on his Molecomb form.

NEXT BEST

Chairmanoftheboard - 15:45 Doncaster

A competitive sprint, but the pick is Chairmanoftheboard, who has now slipped 1 lb below his last winning mark and shaped very well at Thirsk last time. He was slowly into stride and met some trouble in-running over a furlong out before finishing well under a hands-and-heels ride. He stays a mile well enough, so this extended six furlongs won't be a problem, and he is a handicapper to keep on side at present.

EACH WAY

Rhythmic Intent - 15:15 Doncaster

Rhythmic Intent was below form at Goodwood in July but wasted no time getting back to form when catching the eye in a competitive handicap at York last time. He wasn't suited by how the race developed, outpaced over two furlongs out and not getting the clearest of runs when making progress inside the final furlong. He is still on a fair mark judged on that performance, though, and he won't be bothered if the rain arrives.

Smart Stat

Armor - 14:10 Doncaster

2 - Richard Hannon's number of winners in past 10 runnings. (saddles *ARMOR*)

Recommended bets

Back Armor @ 2.77/4 in the 14:10 Doncaster
Back Rhythmic Intent @ 13.012/1 in the 15:15 Doncaster
Chairmanoftheboard @ 9.08/1 in the 15:45 Doncaster

