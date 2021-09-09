Doncaster Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Friday

NAP

Armor - 14:10 Doncaster

Armor created an excellent impression when winning the Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood in July but failed to confirm that form upped in trip when only fourth in the Prix Morny at Deauville last time, still having every chance inside the final furlong but just not as strong in the finish as the three who finished in front of him. The return to a bare five furlongs will suit now and he sets a good standard on his Molecomb form.

No. 1 (10) Armor SBK 6/4 EXC 2.52 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Chairmanoftheboard - 15:45 Doncaster

A competitive sprint, but the pick is Chairmanoftheboard, who has now slipped 1 lb below his last winning mark and shaped very well at Thirsk last time. He was slowly into stride and met some trouble in-running over a furlong out before finishing well under a hands-and-heels ride. He stays a mile well enough, so this extended six furlongs won't be a problem, and he is a handicapper to keep on side at present.

No. 7 (11) Chairmanoftheboard (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Mick Channon

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 5

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 88

EACH WAY

Rhythmic Intent - 15:15 Doncaster

Rhythmic Intent was below form at Goodwood in July but wasted no time getting back to form when catching the eye in a competitive handicap at York last time. He wasn't suited by how the race developed, outpaced over two furlongs out and not getting the clearest of runs when making progress inside the final furlong. He is still on a fair mark judged on that performance, though, and he won't be bothered if the rain arrives.