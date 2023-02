NAP

The Kings Writ - 15:00 Doncaster

The Kings Writ was fitter for his comeback run, and ended a four-year losing run when winning a veterans' chase at Warwick on New Year's Eve, belatedly taking advantage of a mark some two stone below his peak one.

He also ran just as well in defeat when runner-up back in an open handicap at Hereford three weeks ago, beaten only by a lightly-sort who was well ahead of his mark. That performance suggests that The Kings Writ is back in form and, having been left on the same mark, he makes plenty of appeal now back in a veterans' event.

No. 5 The Kings Writ (Ire) EXC 3.05 Trainer: Kayley Woollacott

Jockey: Ben Godfrey

Age: 12

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 119

NEXT BEST

Can't Beat History - 16:10 Doncaster

Not many of these arrive in form so Can't Beat History looks a good bet now making his handicap debut. He shaped with promise when runner-up in a bumper on his Rules debut at Ballinrobe but is yet to show much over hurdles since switching to Henry Oliver.

However, there is a suspicion he has been brought along with handicaps in mind and he may well prove a different proposition now, especially as he is stepped back up in trip. On his bumper form an opening mark of 88 looks lenient and he has more potential than the majority of these.