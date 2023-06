NAP

Doncaster - 15:20 - Back Pledgeofallegiance

No. 1 (1) Pledgeofallegiance (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.7 Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Jockey: Darragh Keenan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 76

Pledgeofallegiance was backed as though defeat was out of the question on his handicap debut over a mile and a half at Lingfield two starts back, but he was unable to land the odds, not suited by a steady pace at the trip and having no answer for the speedier winner in the closing stages.

He showed much improved form upped further in trip and fitted with first-time cheekpieces when opening his account at Redcar last month, however, making all of the running and having a bit in hand at the line. This even longer trip will play to his strengths and he is expected to follow up after an 8 lb rise in the weights.

NEXT BEST

Doncaster - 17:05 - Back Rwenearlytheredad

No. 11 (9) Rwenearlytheredad SBK 2/1 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Declan Carroll

Jockey: Zak Wheatley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 57

Rwenearlytheredad justified good support at the second time of asking in a handicap to open his account at Beverley on Tuesday, switched out for a run entering the final furlong and having a fair bit in hand at the line despite drifting to his left.

He still appeared to be learning on the job that day and, given he escapes a penalty for that success, he makes plenty of appeal from a handicapping perspective in his follow-up bid.