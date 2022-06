NAP

Mostly Cloudy completed the hat-trick in impressive style at Nottingham a couple of weeks ago and can extend the winning sequence. The steady pace at Nottingham would not have suited Mostly Cloudy, who had taken time to hit top gear on his previous start at Sandown, but he was still able to power five lengths clear, clocking a good sectional time in the process. This progressive young stayer will be suited by the step up to two miles and still looks well handicapped, despite going up 9 lb in the weights for his latest victory.

No. 5 (6) Mostly Cloudy (Ire) SBK 5/6 EXC 2.1 Trainer: Gemma Tutty

Jockey: Connor Beasley

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 80

NEXT BEST

Emily Post - 13:00 Doncaster

Emily Post failed to justify strong support on her handicap debut at Wolverhampton last month, finishing fourth, but she showed why she had been so well backed when scoring at Carlisle last week, opening her account in good style. Emily Post quickened to lead inside the final furlong and was ultimately well on top, looking better the further she went as she registered a length-and-three-quarter success. This lightly-raced filly has more to offer and a 4 lb rise in the weights should not stop her following up.

No. 6 (1) Emily Post SBK 9/4 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Edward Bethell

Jockey: P. J. McDonald

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 70

EACH-WAY

Blackheath - 13:35 Doncaster

Blackheath is on a long losing run that comprises 20 starts and stretches back to June 2020, but he has dropped in the weights and shaped with encouragement when third at Leicester last week. Blackheath needed the run on his reappearance at Thirsk but he ran respectably when mid-division over this course and distance and then took another step forward at Leicester, staying on well to be closest at the finish. The handicapper has given him further respite and he can take advantage of a falling mark.