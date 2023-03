NAP

Poker Face - 16:10 Doncaster

Poker Face proved very progressive last season, knowing what was required and landing good support when making a winning debut over a mile at Pontefract in September and improving a chunk when following up in a hot race under a penalty at Newcastle on his next start.

He confirmed himself a smart performer when bolting up on his handicap debut over a mile and a quarter back at Pontefract on his final start and, though he drops back to a mile now, it looks an ideal starting place on his return to action with the ground likely to be testing. Poker Face is expected to maintain his unbeaten record before having his sights raised even further.

No. 3 (7) Poker Face (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.54 Trainer: Simon & Ed Crisford

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Asjad - 15:00 Doncaster

Asjad was bought out of Roger Varian's stable for 80,000 guineas and he proved a good purchase for these connections, winning three times in handicaps, including on his reappearance and stable debut at Redcar in April last year.

His two best efforts have both came at this track, winning a handicap over an extended six furlongs, and beaten by the narrowest of margins by a very smart rival on his final start over this course and distance in October. That effort came on heavy ground, so conditions shouldn't be a problem, and he strikes as the type who will have even more to offer this season.

No. 1 (11) Asjad SBK 4/1 EXC 5.4 Trainer: James Horton

Jockey: Daniel Tudhope

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY

Migration - 15:35 Doncaster

Another typically competitive renewal of the Lincoln where those towards the head of the market have obvious claims on paper, but Migration is a classy operator on his day and is of interest at double-figure odds off top weight.

He is very lightly-raced for a seven-year-old and has a very good record when fresh, while he also acts very well in testing conditions. Migration was only narrowly beaten by a pattern-class performer on his return at Newbury from a 1 lb lower mark last season and, given the excellent Benoit de la Sayette is now taking 3 lb off, he seems sure to go close in a race which should set up perfectly for him.