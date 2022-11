NAP

Noctus Volatus - 13:45 Doncaster

Nocte Volatus took very well to chasing last season, winning three of his four completed starts in this sphere, and remains a horse to be interested in moving forward. He was only narrowly denied in a useful handicap from a 3 lb lower mark at Sandown in March and is best not judged on his final start where a rare jumping lapse caused him to unseat his rider. He remains fairly treated on the pick of his form ahead of his return and it is worth remembering that he was set to win in handsome fashion on his return last year when tumbling at the last, so he clearly can go well when fresh, too.

No. 2 Nocte Volatus SBK 6/1 EXC 5 Trainer: Tom Lacey

Jockey: Richard Patrick

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 132

NEXT BEST

Hurricane Bay - 13:10 Doncaster

Hurricane Bay displayed ability in bumpers and also showed plenty to work on when runner-up on hurdling debut at Wetherby towards the end of last month. He saw his race out well that day considering he failed to settle in the early stages and also looked in need of the experience, soon going clear but some novicey mistakes at his hurdles didn't help his cause. That run should have knocked the freshness out of him, while he should have learnt plenty for the initial experience. This doesn't look the strongest race of its type and he may prove hard to stop if building on that effort.