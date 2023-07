NAP

Doncaster - 16:45 - Back Golden Maverick

No. 1 (5) Golden Maverick (Fr) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.34 Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 75

Golden Maverick started handicapping from a modest mark this spring but has made excellent progress in that sphere for Ian Williams and can land a fifth victory of the season. His first two wins came over a mile but his successes earlier this month at Leicester and Epsom have come over a mile and a quarter which has suited him better still. Despite a muddling contest last time, Golden Maverick gained his latest win in ready fashion, leading two furlongs out and well on top in the final furlong in beating Ectocross three and a quarter lengths. That suggests he can go in again under a penalty.

NEXT BEST

Doncaster - 16:15 - Back Cherry

No. 4 (5) Cherry SBK 9/4 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Pyledriver's half-sister Shagpyle has more to offer but with a penalty for her Ascot success she may well prove vulnerable to Ralph Beckett's Juddmonte filly Cherry who's in receipt of 6 lb from that rival in what has the makings of a good novice. Out of the Ribblesdale runner-up Mori, Cherry looks sure to be suited by stepping up to a mile and a half for the first time. She's been placed in all three of her starts, and while she was turned over at odds-on when third in a maiden at Windsor last time, the winner Decoration looks potentially useful and the runner-up Value Added has won well since.

EACH-WAY

Doncaster - 14:30 - Back Madame Fenella

No. 11 (10) Madame Fenella SBK 10/1 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Derek Shaw

Jockey: Lewis Edmunds

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 63

A number of the runners in this sprint handicap are getting long in the tooth but the Derek Shaw-trained filly Madame Fenella is one of the younger runners at the age of four and as such looks of interest each-way getting weight from most of her rivals. She comes into this in good heart too, having won at Chelmsford last month, while she bumped into a much-improved winner last time when a respectable third to Momaer at Leicester and there doesn't look to be anything with that one's potential in this line-up.