A Doncaster NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Doncaster NAP - 16:10 - Back La Yakel

No. 3 (4) La Yakel SBK 15/8 EXC 3.05 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 95

La Yakel progressed well last season, building on earlier promise when opening his account at Southwell and improving a chunk when following up in a useful handicap at Ascot.

He shaped well on his return to action when narrowly beaten on his return back at Ascot in July, a lack of peak fitness seemingly his undoing after moving into the race much better than the winner - he traded at 1.2 in-running on Betfair Exchange.

La Yakel was a strong favourite last time but drying ground is a viable excuse for his below-par display and he looks very interesting back on ground with some ease in it and he is well worth backing again to prove himself well handicapped.

Doncaster Next Best - 17:20 - Back Sonny Liston

No. 2 (4) Sonny Liston (Ire) EXC 5.3 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 102

Sonny Liston has been rejuvenated by Ralph Beckett this season, running a remarkable race in first-time blinkers when beaten only by his stablemate in the Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot and he has shaped well in defeat on his last two starts.

He wasn't best positioned on his latest start at York following a slow start but he made good headway from around two furlongs out, staying on well in the closing stages, coming from much further back than the trio that beat him.

This track should suit him better than York while the return to softer ground won't be a problem, either, so he remains a horse to be positive about in these top-end handicaps.

Doncaster Each Way - 15:35 - Back Tower of London

No. 9 (9) Tower Of London (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 11.5 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

Aidan O'Brien also saddles Continuous who is shorter in the betting but Tower of London makes more appeal at the prices.

He is bred for the job - he's a brother to Irish Derby and St Leger winner Capri - and, as expected, he has progressed well since moving up in trip this season, winning a listed event and making a mockery of his handicap mark when bolting up at Downpatrick.

Tower of London found the emphasis on speed against him in the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket last time but he has been given a nice break since and this test seems sure to suit him better. He is far from exposed and double figure prices are too big.