A Doncaster NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Doncaster NAP - 14:25 - Back Kylian

No. 5 (9) Kylian (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

A competitive renewal of the Flying Childers but Kylian is a strong fancy at the prices.

He was very impressive when bolting up in a listed event at Sandown earlier in the year but didn't seem suited by the track when third to Big Evs in the Molecomb at Goodwood after and didn't get the clearest run through when sent off favourite for the Gimcrack at York last time.

Kylian still ran respectable races on each occasion and this test seems sure to suit him much better. He is a sturdy horse who won't be bothered about likely conditions and Ryan Moore back in the saddle is a big plus.

Doncaster Next Best - 15:35 - Back The Goat

No. 8 (8) The Goat SBK 9/4 EXC 3.65 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 93

The Goat showed much improved form when scoring by 12 lengths on his handicap debut in heavy ground at Goodwood last month, relishing the step up to a mile and a half and looking a long way ahead of his mark.

He didn't run too badly under much firmer conditions in the Melrose at York last time, but he didn't have the speed to get involved even over a longer trip, unable to quicken in the straight.

The ground should remain on the easy side at Doncaster on Friday and he is well worth another chance to prove himself still on a good mark now taking on his elders.

Doncaster Each Way - 13:50 - Back Local Hero

No. 5 (3) Local Hero (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.2 Trainer: Richard Hannon

Jockey: Sean Levey

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Likely soft ground is an unknown but it was hard not to be impressed by the impression that Local Hero made on his debut at Kempton 16 days ago, looking well above average as he brushed aside his rivals.

Admittedly, that wasn't a deep race , a restricted novice event, but he travelled smoothly throughout and really opened up in the closing stages, while the time was also good.

This will require more to he arrives chock-full of potential and it is interesting that Richard Hannon - who has some nice juveniles - pitches him in here so soon after.