- Trainer: Venetia Williams
- Jockey: Charlie Deutsch
- Age: 8
- Weight: 10st 12lbs
- OR: -
Doncaster Racing Tips: Kapga can progress again
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Doncaster on Wednesday.
"She may yet have even more to offer..."
NAP
Kapga de Lily - 15:20 Doncaster
Kapga de Lily is progressing all the time and she is fancied to enhance her already excellent strike rate now stepping into listed company for the first time. She has been successful in seven of her last nine starts over fences, and such was the dominance of her latest win at Hereford. she is fully entitled to a crack at this level. She may yet have even more to offer, too, and makes a fair bit of appeal in receipt of weight from the standard-setter Zambella.
NEXT BEST
Thyme White contested some of the most competitive handicaps around over hurdles last season, but is a chaser all over on looks, and he made a promising start in this sphere when runner-up to a useful performer at Wincanton last month. That was his first start on the back of a breathing operation and seven months off, and he was ridden rather patiently, so was expected to come on a bundle for it.
However, he didn't even get passed the first fence at Ascot last time, shaping to run out before unseating his rider. Thyme White hasn't shown any signs of temperament before, so is worth forgiving, and he will prove a class apart from these rivals with a clear round.
EACH WAY
Kalooki was well backed ahead of his reappearance at Newbury last month and shaped better than the bare result suggests, his jumping not always fluent, but he was still in with every chance turning for home, making steady headway before tiring as though the run was needed. That was a much more competitive race than this, and based on the pick of his novice form from last season, he is potentially well treated from a mark of 140.
Get a Free £5 Bet on Multiples Every Day!
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Doncaster 29th Dec (2m Nov Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Wednesday 29 December, 1.38pm
|Back
|Lay
|Across The Line
|Thyme White
|Mackenberg
|Ballycallan Fame
|Nero Rock
|Bennys Bridge
|Uncle Henry
Doncaster 29th Dec (3m Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Wednesday 29 December, 2.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Cat Tiger
|Oscar Robertson
|Kalooki
|Chirico Vallis
|Cool Mix
|Glen Forsa
|Danny Whizzbang
|Port Of Mars
Doncaster 29th Dec (2m4f Listed Mares Chs)Show Hide
Wednesday 29 December, 3.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Zambella
|Kapga De Lily
|Nada To Prada
|Midnightreferendum
|Hawthorn Cottage
|Crossgalesfamegame
|Schiaparannie