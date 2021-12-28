To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Doncaster Racing Tips: Kapga can progress again

Doncaster fence
There is a competitive card at Doncaster on Wednesday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Doncaster on Wednesday.

"She may yet have even more to offer..."

NAP

Kapga de Lily - 15:20 Doncaster

Kapga de Lily is progressing all the time and she is fancied to enhance her already excellent strike rate now stepping into listed company for the first time. She has been successful in seven of her last nine starts over fences, and such was the dominance of her latest win at Hereford. she is fully entitled to a crack at this level. She may yet have even more to offer, too, and makes a fair bit of appeal in receipt of weight from the standard-setter Zambella.

NEXT BEST

Thyme White - 13:38 Doncaster

Thyme White contested some of the most competitive handicaps around over hurdles last season, but is a chaser all over on looks, and he made a promising start in this sphere when runner-up to a useful performer at Wincanton last month. That was his first start on the back of a breathing operation and seven months off, and he was ridden rather patiently, so was expected to come on a bundle for it.

However, he didn't even get passed the first fence at Ascot last time, shaping to run out before unseating his rider. Thyme White hasn't shown any signs of temperament before, so is worth forgiving, and he will prove a class apart from these rivals with a clear round.

EACH WAY

Kalooki - 14:50 Doncaster

Kalooki was well backed ahead of his reappearance at Newbury last month and shaped better than the bare result suggests, his jumping not always fluent, but he was still in with every chance turning for home, making steady headway before tiring as though the run was needed. That was a much more competitive race than this, and based on the pick of his novice form from last season, he is potentially well treated from a mark of 140.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Kapga de Lily @ 3.39/4 in the 15:20 Doncaster
Next Best - Back Thyme White @ 4.0] in the 13:38 Doncaster
Each Way - Back Kalooki @ 7.06/1 in the 14:50 Doncaster

