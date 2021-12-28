Doncaster Racing Tips: Kapga can progress again

NAP

Kapga de Lily - 15:20 Doncaster

Kapga de Lily is progressing all the time and she is fancied to enhance her already excellent strike rate now stepping into listed company for the first time. She has been successful in seven of her last nine starts over fences, and such was the dominance of her latest win at Hereford. she is fully entitled to a crack at this level. She may yet have even more to offer, too, and makes a fair bit of appeal in receipt of weight from the standard-setter Zambella.

No. 4 Kapga De Lily (Fr) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.4 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Thyme White - 13:38 Doncaster

Thyme White contested some of the most competitive handicaps around over hurdles last season, but is a chaser all over on looks, and he made a promising start in this sphere when runner-up to a useful performer at Wincanton last month. That was his first start on the back of a breathing operation and seven months off, and he was ridden rather patiently, so was expected to come on a bundle for it.

However, he didn't even get passed the first fence at Ascot last time, shaping to run out before unseating his rider. Thyme White hasn't shown any signs of temperament before, so is worth forgiving, and he will prove a class apart from these rivals with a clear round.

No. 1 Thyme White (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Bryony Frost

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 134

EACH WAY

Kalooki - 14:50 Doncaster

Kalooki was well backed ahead of his reappearance at Newbury last month and shaped better than the bare result suggests, his jumping not always fluent, but he was still in with every chance turning for home, making steady headway before tiring as though the run was needed. That was a much more competitive race than this, and based on the pick of his novice form from last season, he is potentially well treated from a mark of 140.