Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Cheltenham Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Doncaster Racing Tips: Groundbreaker should take all the beating

Racing at Doncaster
Adam Houghton outlines the Timeform view on Saturday's card at Doncaster

Timeform's Adam Houghton highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Doncaster on Saturday.

"Groundbreaker remains with potential now stepping up to a mile and a quarter, particularly if settling better in a first-time hood."

NAP: Ground-breaking selection

Groundbreaker - 16:10 Doncaster

Groundbreaker showed plenty of ability when last seen filling the runner-up spot at Kempton in December, racing freely in the early stages but sticking to his task well under pressure to pass the post just a head behind the winner. That form sets the standard in this line-up and Groundbreaker remains with potential now stepping up to a mile and a quarter, particularly if settling better in a first-time hood. Several interesting newcomers feature amongst the opposition, but Groundbreaker rates by far the most solid proposition as he tries to open his account at the third attempt for Andrew Balding, who won this maiden with Bangkok in 2019.

NEXT BEST: Diligent Harry holds obvious claims

Diligent Harry - 13:50 Doncaster

Diligent Harry had valid excuses when last seen finishing down the field in the Bengough Stakes at Ascot in October, the soft going clearly not playing to the strengths of a horse who has done all his winning up to now on the all-weather. He developed into a smart performer on that surface during the first half of 2021, winning three times and producing an even better effort in defeat when third in the Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle. Crucially, Diligent Harry also showed his effectiveness on turf in the Hackwood Stakes at Newbury, when beaten just a neck behind Happy Romance, and a repeat of that form will give him every chance now back on better ground in this listed contest.

EACH-WAY: Mitigator could have more to offer

Mitigator - 17:16 Doncaster

Mitigator was gambled on and duly regained the winning thread on his latest outing at Kempton, just needing to be driven out to land the spoils by a length. That was only his third start for the Patrick Leech stable (formerly trained by Lydia Pearce) and the manner of that victory suggests he retains most of his old ability despite spending 826 days on the sidelines before returning this year. Still unexposed beyond a mile, Mitigator could even have a bigger effort in the locker and a 3 lb rise in the weights for his Kempton victory is unlikely prove beyond him somewhere down the line.

Bet £10 and Get a Free £2 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £10 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders at odds of 2.0 or above over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £2 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Groundbreaker @ 2.56/4 in the 16:10 at Doncaster
NEXT BEST - Back Diligent Harry @ 3.02/1 in the 13:50 at Doncaster
EACH-WAY - Back Mitigator @ 8.07/1 in the 17:16 at Doncaster

Doncaster 26th Mar (6f Listed)

Show Hide

Saturday 26 March, 1.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Garrus
Diligent Harry
Bielsa
Mo Celita
Mondammej
Volatile Analyst
Justanotherbottle
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Doncaster 26th Mar (1m2f Mdn Stks)

Show Hide

Saturday 26 March, 4.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Groundbreaker
General Idea
Almuhit
Surrey Knight
Battani
Seal Of Solomon
Togai
Dizzy Ed
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Doncaster 26th Mar (1m2f App Hcap)

Show Hide

Saturday 26 March, 5.16pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Carter Cowboy
Invincible Soldier
Dynakite
Mitigator
Lord Torranaga
Zambezi Magic
Pips Tune
Alpine Sierra
Gold Standard
Wots The Wifi Code
Straitouttacompton
Firewater
Masque Of Anarchy
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips