Doncaster Racing Tips: Groundbreaker should take all the beating

Groundbreaker - 16:10 Doncaster

Groundbreaker showed plenty of ability when last seen filling the runner-up spot at Kempton in December, racing freely in the early stages but sticking to his task well under pressure to pass the post just a head behind the winner. That form sets the standard in this line-up and Groundbreaker remains with potential now stepping up to a mile and a quarter, particularly if settling better in a first-time hood. Several interesting newcomers feature amongst the opposition, but Groundbreaker rates by far the most solid proposition as he tries to open his account at the third attempt for Andrew Balding, who won this maiden with Bangkok in 2019.

No. 5 (3) Groundbreaker (Ger) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.26 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST: Diligent Harry holds obvious claims

Diligent Harry - 13:50 Doncaster

Diligent Harry had valid excuses when last seen finishing down the field in the Bengough Stakes at Ascot in October, the soft going clearly not playing to the strengths of a horse who has done all his winning up to now on the all-weather. He developed into a smart performer on that surface during the first half of 2021, winning three times and producing an even better effort in defeat when third in the Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle. Crucially, Diligent Harry also showed his effectiveness on turf in the Hackwood Stakes at Newbury, when beaten just a neck behind Happy Romance, and a repeat of that form will give him every chance now back on better ground in this listed contest.

No. 2 (3) Diligent Harry SBK 2/1 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: Adam Kirby

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Mitigator could have more to offer

Mitigator - 17:16 Doncaster

Mitigator was gambled on and duly regained the winning thread on his latest outing at Kempton, just needing to be driven out to land the spoils by a length. That was only his third start for the Patrick Leech stable (formerly trained by Lydia Pearce) and the manner of that victory suggests he retains most of his old ability despite spending 826 days on the sidelines before returning this year. Still unexposed beyond a mile, Mitigator could even have a bigger effort in the locker and a 3 lb rise in the weights for his Kempton victory is unlikely prove beyond him somewhere down the line.