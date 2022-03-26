- Trainer: Charlie Fellowes
Doncaster Racing Tips: Form a Grand Alliance
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Doncaster on Sunday...
"...he looks the type to progress further now switched to grass..."
NAP: Interesting handicap debutant
Grand Alliance - 17:25 Doncaster
Grand Alliance finished a place behind Base Note at Wolverhampton in January, but he meets that rival on 10 lb better terms now, and didn't need to improve his form to open his account at Chelmsford last time, though he was value for extra than the winning margin. He was given a patient ride on that occasion, but found plenty when asked for his effort, recording a fast closing sectional in the process, and he looks the type to progress further now switched to grass. An opening mark of 81 may well underestimate him.
NEXT BEST: Shigar open to improvement
Shigar is bred to be useful and is from a family the trainer knows well. He was strong enough in the market on debut at Yarmouth towards the back end of last season and shaped with promise, too, given a considerate ride but leaving the impression he was learning all the time. Admittedly, he didn't progress as expected at Nottingham on his final start (odds-on favourite), but that race was won by a potentially smart type, and Shigar is well worth another chance to confirm his debut promise for a yard going along nicely.
EACH-WAY: Diavolo still unexposed
Diavolo made a mockery of his opening mark on his first start since leaving Roger Varian at Kempton in December and he was well backed to do so. He appeared to have improved for a gelding operation and looked the type that may well rack up a sequence. He proved a disappointment at Newcastle on his only subsequent start, though, but it is too soon to write him off. Diavolo strikes as the type that will be well suited by a return to turf and this track should suit well, while Jamie Spencer is also a good booking for his hold-up style.
