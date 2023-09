A Doncaster NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Free bet for customers betting £5 on multis. T&Cs apply.

Doncaster NAP - 15:35 - Back Cachet

No. 1 (11) Cachet (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.3 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

Cachet developed into a smart filly for George Boughey in 2022, producing her best effort when giving her stable a breakthrough Group 1 success in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket.

That form comfortably sets the standard in this Group 3 - Cachet is 9 lb clear of her main form rival, Queen Aminatu, on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings - and it goes without saying that she'll be very hard to beat if ready to go after 15 months on the sidelines. Her supporters can take heart from the fine form of the Boughey yard (70% of horses running to form), too.

Back Cachet @ 3.55/2 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Doncaster Next Best - 14:25 - Back Nine Tenths

No. 6 (5) Nine Tenths (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.45 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 91

Nine Nenths has won her last two starts in dominant fashion, first getting off the mark in a maiden at Newcastle in November and then taking another step forward to defy a penalty in a novice event at Windsor in May. She was well on top at the finish on the last occasion, not needing to be fully extended as she drew clear to win by two and a half lengths.

Her subsequent absence suggests she possibly hasn't been the easiest to train, but she's in top hands with William Haggas and her return to action will hopefully prove worth the wait on today's handicap debut. She is very much the type to go on improving and an opening BHA mark of 91 is unlikely to prove her limit.

Back Nine Tenths @ 4.57/2 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Doncaster Each-Way - 15:00 - Back I Still Have Faith

No. 15 (3) I Still Have Faith SBK 6/1 EXC 1.12 Trainer: B. F. Brookhouse

Jockey: Tom Scudamore

Age: 3

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: -

I Still Have Faith is possibly the one to be with on these terms as he seeks a third win of the campaign, the mount of Tom Scudamore, who retired from the saddle relatively recently compared to most of his counterparts.

A consistent sort, I Still Have Faith has developed into a fairly useful handicapper this season and just a repeat of the form he showed when gaining his latest success at Newmarket in July ought to put him right in the mix in a race for small stakes.