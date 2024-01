A Doncaster NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Doncaster Nap - 13:25 - Back Some Scope

No. 6 Some Scope SBK 6/4 EXC 2.68 Trainer: Richard Hobson

Jockey: Gavin Sheehan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 115

Some Scope has made a promising start to his career over fences, building on the promise of his debut when opening his account in this sphere at Catterick in November.

He was value for extra than the winning margin on that occasion, too, ridden patiently before making smooth headway down the back straight, produced to lead three from home and eased near the finish.

A subsequent 5 lb rise looks very fair based on that performance and he is a chaser to remain positive about.

Doncaster Next Best - 12:50 - Back Storminhome

No. 2 Storminhome (Ire) SBK 85/40 EXC 1000 Trainer: Ben Pauling

Jockey: Ben Jones

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 118

Storminhome was a winner in Irish points and landed a gamble when opening his account under Rules in a maiden hurdle at Doncaster around this time last year.

He made an encouraging start over fences at Huntingdon in October, but he hasn't built on that promise in a couple of starts in better races since. He is worth chancing to bounce back to form with his sights lowered following a break.