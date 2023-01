NAP

Arclight - 14:40 Doncaster

Arclight was fairly useful on the Flat for Sir Mark Prescott and has made an excellent start over hurdles for Nicky Henderson, justifying favouritism when beating Greyval by one and three quarter lengths over course and distance on her debut in this sphere, and completing a simple task in style at Kempton last time. She didn't have much to beat on the latter occasion, but she had a bit up her sleeve when accounting for Greyval and there is no obvious reason that form will be reversed. Arclight has a big chance of completing a hat-trick.

No. 1 Arclight SBK 10/11 EXC 2.06 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Saint Segal - 15:15 Doncaster

Saint Segal was a fairly useful juvenile hurdler last season, but has quickly developed into a much better chaser this time round, making a mockery of his handicap mark when making a winning start in this sphere at Chepstow in November, and taking a big leap forward when following up in a novices' chase at Hereford earlier this month. Saint Segal blundered four out but still proved a cut above his rivals, impressing with how he travelled, and he makes plenty of appeal back in a handicap from a revised mark considering his weight-for-age allowance.

No. 9 Saint Segal (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Mrs Jane Williams

Jockey: David Noonan

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 136

EACH WAY

Clay - 16:20 Doncaster

Clay is yet to show any notable form in three starts over hurdles, but he has seemingly been brought along with handicaps in mind, and it would be no surprise if he showed much more now. He ran his best race to date in this sphere at Exeter last time, not settling fully but not unduly punished either. An opening mark of 89 is potentially lenient given his fairly useful form on the Flat and this big-field scenario should help him settle.