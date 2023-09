Timeform's guide to the Doncaster Cup

Doncaster Cup

15:00 Doncaster, Friday

Live on ITV4

1. Coltrane (Andrew Balding/ Oisin Murphy)

Beat Trueshan by a neck in this 12 months ago and added another Group 2 to his CV when seeing off Gold Cup winner Courage Mon Ami in the Lonsdale Cup at York (2m, good to firm) three weeks ago. A 3 lb penalty for that is unlikely to prevent him making a bold bid to defend his crown.

No. 1 (5) Coltrane (Ire) SBK 7/5 EXC 2.52 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: -

2. Broome (Aidan O'Brien/ Ryan Moore)

Won the Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan in March. Creditable third in the Yorkshire Cup on his return to Europe but well that level in his three outings since, on the latest beaten over eight lengths into fifth behind Coltrane in the Lonsdale Cup at York. Bounce back needed.

No. 2 (1) Broome (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 11.5 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

3. Sweet William (John & Thady Gosden/ Robert Havlin)

Most progressive since equipped with blinkers, winning very competitive handicaps at Newbury (2m) in July and Goodwood in August. Excellent second of 22 in the Ebor at York latest and looks capable of making his mark outside of handicaps.

4. The Grand Visir (Ian Williams/ Richard Kingscote)

Confirmed all his powers are intact when second in the Queen Alexandra Stakes at Royal Ascot (21.5f) in June but not quite at the same level in handicaps since. Third in this in 2020 but last of six in 2021.

5. Trueshan (Alan King/ Hollie Doyle)

One of the leading stayers of recent years. Edged out by Coltrane in this last year but gained revenge on that rival when landing a third consecutive Long Distance Cup at Ascot in October. Below best in two runs this spring but major player if a subsequent wind operation has had a reviving effect.

No. 5 (3) Trueshan (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 2.9 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Timeform Analyst's Verdict:

Coltrane has been most consistent in top staying events in the last 18 months or so and is taken to land a second successive win in this, although, in receipt of weight, Trueshan (who has had wind surgery) and Broome have the potential to make life very difficult for him if bouncing back to anything like their best form.