US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Delaware Park on Monday

Vision of Thanos ready

Race 5 20:15 Delaware Park - Vision of Thanos

I am going to take a chance with Vision of Thanos in this $25k maiden claimer on the main track.

This colt caught the eye on his seasonal reappearance when finishing fifth in a $40k maiden claimer over this course last month. He ran evenly throughout without troubling the game winner. He had been off the course over a year and clearly needed the outing. Trainer Christopher Seale drops him aggressively looking for his first winner of the meeting. His work tab is solid and put in a bullet work over the course a week ago. He is primed for a big effort and should be backed around his Morning Line price of [9.0] on the exchange.

Marvelous Marvin

Race 6 20:45 Delaware Park - Marvin

Marvin should be tough to beat in this $35k optional claimer for non winner of two races on the main track.

Last time out in a restricted allowance race he beat Bright Dawn in great style. He delivered a strong challenge under apprentice Alexander Crispin in the straight and forged clear to win decisively. Crispin is well worth his claim, and has been riding out of his skin recently. He has ridden 15 winners so far with a 25% strike rate. I do not think we have seen the best of this likeable individual, and the stretch out to a mile will suit. Anything around [3.0] on the exchange will do.