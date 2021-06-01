To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Delaware Park on Wednesday

Vanhoofer Delaware Park
Today's best bet Vanhoofer runs at Delaware Park

Nick Shiambouros heads to beautiful Delaware Park with two selections from the Wednesday card...

"He has a decent turf pedigree, and should show improved form with the surface switch"

Back Vanhoofer Race 5 at BSP in the 20:15 at Delaware

Quad Eights big player

Race 4 19:45 Delaware Park - Quad Eights

I am going to side with Quad Eights in this $6,250 claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished third to Majestic Jazz in a $12.5k claimer over this course last August. He ran on well in the closing stages, but failed to deliver a challenge behind the easy winner. This was a decent effort for the level and will appreciate the ease in grade. He was been away from the races a while, but put in two super pieces of work last month. Nice to see Carol Cedeno with the riding assignment. Anything around his Morning Line price of 4.57/2 will do.

Vanhoofer to graduate

Race 5 20:15 Delaware Park - Vanhoofer

I like the look of Vanhoofer in this Maiden Special Weight on the turf.

This colt caught the eye on debut when finishing fifth to American Patrol in a Maiden Special Weight on the main track last month. He missed the break, but made up a little ground in the closing stages without troubling the judge. He attracted significant support, but disappointed in the end. He has a decent turf pedigree, and should show improved form with the surface switch. Trainer Ben Perkins is an astute conditioner, and will have him ready to do himself justice. BSP is recommended.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +44.75

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 4

Returned: 0.0

Bet slip

Close

