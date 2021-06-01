US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Delaware Park on Wednesday

Quad Eights big player

Race 4 19:45 Delaware Park - Quad Eights

I am going to side with Quad Eights in this $6,250 claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished third to Majestic Jazz in a $12.5k claimer over this course last August. He ran on well in the closing stages, but failed to deliver a challenge behind the easy winner. This was a decent effort for the level and will appreciate the ease in grade. He was been away from the races a while, but put in two super pieces of work last month. Nice to see Carol Cedeno with the riding assignment. Anything around his Morning Line price of 4.57/2 will do.

Vanhoofer to graduate

Race 5 20:15 Delaware Park - Vanhoofer

I like the look of Vanhoofer in this Maiden Special Weight on the turf.

This colt caught the eye on debut when finishing fifth to American Patrol in a Maiden Special Weight on the main track last month. He missed the break, but made up a little ground in the closing stages without troubling the judge. He attracted significant support, but disappointed in the end. He has a decent turf pedigree, and should show improved form with the surface switch. Trainer Ben Perkins is an astute conditioner, and will have him ready to do himself justice. BSP is recommended.