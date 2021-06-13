To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Delaware Park on Monday

Ratify Delaware Park
Today's best bet Ratify runs at Delaware Park

Nick Shiambouros ended the week with a winner when his best bet Elston won easily. Nick heads to Delaware Park with two Monday selections...

"The class relief will benefit this son of Constitution, and should bounce back in this company"

Back Ratify Race 4 at BSP in the 19:45 at Delaware Park

Beantown Boy to grow up

Race 3 19:15 Delaware Park - Beantown Boy

Beantown Boy should go close in this interesting $25k optional claimer on the turf.

This mare beat Behind the Couch in a valuable allowance race at Pimlico last month. She took the lead at the entrance to the straight, and pulled clear to win comfortably. This was her first start in almost a year and retains her form well. She is a four time course winner, and should have more to offer. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.

Ratify to seal the deal

Race 4 19:45 Delaware Park - Ratify

Ratify should make his presence felt in this interesting $40k optional claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished fifth to Prodigious Boy in a competitive allowance race at Pimlico last month. He held every chance at the entrance to the straight, but faded out of contention when the chips were down. He had previously won a $32k optional claimer in good style, which reads well in the context of this race. The class relief will benefit this son of Constitution, and should bounce back in this company. Trainer Brittany Russell does not run many here, but is a talented conditioner. She has engaged the services of husband Sheldon, who will give him every assistance from the saddle.BSP is recommended.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +42.57

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 0

Returned: 0.0

Recommended bets

Back Beantown Boy Race 3 at 3.55/2 in the 19:15 at Delaware Park
Back Ratify Race 4 at BSP in the 19:45 at Delaware Park

Bet slip

Close

