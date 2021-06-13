US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Delaware Park on Monday

Beantown Boy to grow up

Race 3 19:15 Delaware Park - Beantown Boy

Beantown Boy should go close in this interesting $25k optional claimer on the turf.

This mare beat Behind the Couch in a valuable allowance race at Pimlico last month. She took the lead at the entrance to the straight, and pulled clear to win comfortably. This was her first start in almost a year and retains her form well. She is a four time course winner, and should have more to offer. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.

Ratify to seal the deal

Race 4 19:45 Delaware Park - Ratify

Ratify should make his presence felt in this interesting $40k optional claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished fifth to Prodigious Boy in a competitive allowance race at Pimlico last month. He held every chance at the entrance to the straight, but faded out of contention when the chips were down. He had previously won a $32k optional claimer in good style, which reads well in the context of this race. The class relief will benefit this son of Constitution, and should bounce back in this company. Trainer Brittany Russell does not run many here, but is a talented conditioner. She has engaged the services of husband Sheldon, who will give him every assistance from the saddle.BSP is recommended.