US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Delaware Park on Wednesday

No limit for Above the Limit

Race 2 18:45 Delaware Park - Above the Limit

Above the Limit should go close in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This filly has finished second on all three starts, but should be more effective stretching out to the mile distance. Last time out at Pimlico she finished a closing second to Moonrock in a five furlong sprint. She rode the rail, and kept on well to hold on to a place. Trainer Cathal Lynch has had a fast start to the meeting with two winners from just five runners. The talented Charlie Marquez rides back for connections. Anything around 3.02/1 will do.

Queen Nekia to take charge

Race 8 21:45 Delaware Park - Queen Nekia

Queen Nekia is my idea of the winner of this fascinating Stakes race on the main track.

This talented mare finished fourth to Letruska in the Grade 1 Ogden Phipps at Belmont Park last Saturday. She chased the leaders in to the straight, but was soon left behind when the pace lifted. Interestingly trainer Saffie Joseph turns her out quickly in this non-graded event. She has won at this level in the past, and is a five time course winner. Anything around her Morning Line price of 4.57/2 will do.