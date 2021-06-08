US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Delaware Park on Wednesday

Delaware Park (US) 9th Jun (R2 1m Mdn)Show Hide
Wednesday 9 June, 6.45pm
|Offlee Graysful
|Above The Limit
|Miami Gold
|Our Bella Nicole
|Nakibeya
|Helen Marie
|Same Moon
Nick Shiambouros was on the mark when his heavily backed best bet Queen Bess won at Finger Lakes. Nick returns with two selections from Delaware Park...
"She has won at this level in the past, and is a five time course winner"
Back Queen Nekia Race 8 at 4.57/2 in the 21:45 at Delaware Park
No limit for Above the Limit
Race 2 18:45 Delaware Park - Above the Limit
Above the Limit should go close in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.
This filly has finished second on all three starts, but should be more effective stretching out to the mile distance. Last time out at Pimlico she finished a closing second to Moonrock in a five furlong sprint. She rode the rail, and kept on well to hold on to a place. Trainer Cathal Lynch has had a fast start to the meeting with two winners from just five runners. The talented Charlie Marquez rides back for connections. Anything around 3.02/1 will do.
Queen Nekia to take charge
Race 8 21:45 Delaware Park - Queen Nekia
Queen Nekia is my idea of the winner of this fascinating Stakes race on the main track.
This talented mare finished fourth to Letruska in the Grade 1 Ogden Phipps at Belmont Park last Saturday. She chased the leaders in to the straight, but was soon left behind when the pace lifted. Interestingly trainer Saffie Joseph turns her out quickly in this non-graded event. She has won at this level in the past, and is a five time course winner. Anything around her Morning Line price of 4.57/2 will do.
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2021 Overall +45.37
2020 Overall: +96.9
This week so far…
Staked: 4
Returned: 3.62
