US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Delaware Park on Wednesday

Queen Nekia Delaware Park
Today's best bet Queen Nekia runs at Delaware Park

Nick Shiambouros was on the mark when his heavily backed best bet Queen Bess won at Finger Lakes. Nick returns with two selections from Delaware Park...

"She has won at this level in the past, and is a five time course winner"

Back Queen Nekia Race 8 at 4.57/2 in the 21:45 at Delaware Park

No limit for Above the Limit

Race 2 18:45 Delaware Park - Above the Limit

Above the Limit should go close in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This filly has finished second on all three starts, but should be more effective stretching out to the mile distance. Last time out at Pimlico she finished a closing second to Moonrock in a five furlong sprint. She rode the rail, and kept on well to hold on to a place. Trainer Cathal Lynch has had a fast start to the meeting with two winners from just five runners. The talented Charlie Marquez rides back for connections. Anything around 3.02/1 will do.

Queen Nekia to take charge

Race 8 21:45 Delaware Park - Queen Nekia

Queen Nekia is my idea of the winner of this fascinating Stakes race on the main track.

This talented mare finished fourth to Letruska in the Grade 1 Ogden Phipps at Belmont Park last Saturday. She chased the leaders in to the straight, but was soon left behind when the pace lifted. Interestingly trainer Saffie Joseph turns her out quickly in this non-graded event. She has won at this level in the past, and is a five time course winner. Anything around her Morning Line price of 4.57/2 will do.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +45.37

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 4

Returned: 3.62

Recommended bets

Back Above the Limit Race 2 at 3.02/1 in the 18:45 at Delaware Park
Delaware Park (US) 9th Jun (R2 1m Mdn)

Wednesday 9 June, 6.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Offlee Graysful
Above The Limit
Miami Gold
Our Bella Nicole
Nakibeya
Helen Marie
Same Moon
Delaware Park (US) 9th Jun (R8 1m1f Stks)

Wednesday 9 June, 9.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Shyza
Crystal Ball
Bajan Girl
Promised Storm
Jilted Bride
Trolley Ride
Sweet Sami D
Miss Marissa
Queen Nekia
Dream Marie
Market Rumor
Graceful Princess
Lucky Stride
Artful Splatter
