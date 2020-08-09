To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Delaware Park on Monday

Proper Humor Delaware Park
Today's best bet Proper Humor runs at Delaware Park
Nick Shiambouros hopes to start the new week with a couple of winners from Delaware Park...

"He is out of a Bernadini mare, so improvement on the turf is expected"

Back Proper Humor Race 4 at BSP in the 19:45 at Delaware Park

No laughing matter

Race 4 19:45 Delaware Park - Proper Humor

I am going to take a chance with Proper Humor in this $16k maiden claimer on the turf.

This gelded son of Distorted Humor was a now show on debut behind My Danny Boy in a $40k maiden claimer on the main track earlier this month. He broke well, but lost touch at the entrance to the straight and finished well beaten. I think the move to the turf is a positive one, as he has a nice turf pedigree. He is out of a Bernadini mare, so improvement on the turf is expected. Trainer McLean Robertson had had a great start to the meeting and boasts a 25% strike rate. I think he is open to a fair bit of improvement, and should go off at a nice price. His Morning Line price is [9.0] but recommend backing him at BSP.

Viola to fly home

Race 8 21:45 Delaware Park - Viola Baby

Viola Baby should go close in this bottom level claimer on the main track.

This filly finished a creditable third in a $16k maiden claimer on the turf last month. She got caught in a speed duel, and ultimately paid the price close home. She had previously finished an excellent third in a $30k maiden claimer at Oaklawn Park on the main track, which reads well in the context of this race. I love the aggressive drop, and the switch back to the main track will suit. Top rider Carol Cedeno has the riding assignment, and should provide trainer McLean Robertson another winner. Anything around her Morning Line of [3.5] will do.

NICK’S WEEKLY P/L

2020 Overall: +70.31

This week so far....

Staked: 0
Returned: 0.0

Recommended bets

Back Proper Humor Race 4 at BSP in the 19:45 at Delaware Park
Back Viola Baby Race 8 at [3.5] in the 21:45 at Delaware Park

Nick Shiambouros,

