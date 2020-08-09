US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Delaware Park on Monday

No laughing matter

Race 4 19:45 Delaware Park - Proper Humor

I am going to take a chance with Proper Humor in this $16k maiden claimer on the turf.

This gelded son of Distorted Humor was a now show on debut behind My Danny Boy in a $40k maiden claimer on the main track earlier this month. He broke well, but lost touch at the entrance to the straight and finished well beaten. I think the move to the turf is a positive one, as he has a nice turf pedigree. He is out of a Bernadini mare, so improvement on the turf is expected. Trainer McLean Robertson had had a great start to the meeting and boasts a 25% strike rate. I think he is open to a fair bit of improvement, and should go off at a nice price. His Morning Line price is [9.0] but recommend backing him at BSP.

Viola to fly home

Race 8 21:45 Delaware Park - Viola Baby

Viola Baby should go close in this bottom level claimer on the main track.

This filly finished a creditable third in a $16k maiden claimer on the turf last month. She got caught in a speed duel, and ultimately paid the price close home. She had previously finished an excellent third in a $30k maiden claimer at Oaklawn Park on the main track, which reads well in the context of this race. I love the aggressive drop, and the switch back to the main track will suit. Top rider Carol Cedeno has the riding assignment, and should provide trainer McLean Robertson another winner. Anything around her Morning Line of [3.5] will do.