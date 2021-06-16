To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Delaware Park on Wednesday

No Renovations Delaware Park
Today's best bet No Renovations runs at Delaware Park

Nick Shiambouros heads to Delaware Park with two selections from the Wednesday card...

"Hopefully jockey Brian Pedroza can get him to relax in the early stages, before making his move in the straight"

Back No Renovations Race 10 at 3.55/2 in the 22:45 at Delaware Park

Chapalu tough on the drop

Race 5 20:15 Delaware Park - Chapalu

Chapalu is an interesting runner in this $25k optional claimer on the turf.

This colt has rock solid form in the book dating back to 2019 when he won a Grade 3 at Woodbine. He had his first start in a year when finishing sixth to Me and Mr. C in a $32k optional claimer at Tampa Bay Downs in February. He flashed speed, before calling it a day in the straight. He makes his local debut for trainer Justin Nixon who has had a winner at the meeting. His work tab is strong, and the gifted Carol Cedeno has the riding assignment. BSP is recommended.

No Renovations to graduate

Race 10 22:45 Delaware Park - No Renovations

No Renovations should prove difficult to beat in this bottom level claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished second to Muchacho Macho in a similar event over this course last month. He was caught in a speed duel, and paid the price close home. This was a decent effort considering it was only his third start. He had previously shown promise in a couple of better maiden races at Tampa Bay Downs. Hopefully jockey Brian Pedroza can get him to relax in the early stages, before making his move in the straight. He has the form in the book to take this and is ideally drawn on the outside. Anything around 3.55/2 will do.

Nick’s Weekly P/L

2021 Overall +46.19

2020 Overall: +96.9

This week so far…

Staked: 4

Returned: 7.62

Recommended bets

Delaware Park (US) 16th Jun (R5 5f Allw Claim)

Wednesday 16 June, 8.15pm

Delaware Park (US) 16th Jun (R10 6f Mdn Claim)

Wednesday 16 June, 10.45pm

