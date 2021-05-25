To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Delaware Park on Wednesday

Hope Has a Name Delaware Park
Today's best bet Hope Has a Name runs at Delaware Park

Nick Shiambouros struck again when his heavily backed best bet Number One Dude won easily. Nick heads to Delaware Park for opening day of the summer meeting...

"Her work tab is solid, and apprentice Charlie Marquez is well worth his claim"

Back Hope Has a Name Race 10 at BSP in the 22:45 at Delaware Park

Dr. Ferber in charge

Race 8 21:45 Delaware Park - Dr. Ferber

I am going to side with Dr. Ferber in this interesting $35k claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished down the field behind Boss Logic in a $62.5k optional claimer at Laurel in January. He was never in the hunt and finished well beaten. This was a disappointing effort, and regressed from his maiden win at the $40k level on his previous start. Trainer Mark Reid drops him aggressively and has been working well over the course. Nice to see the talented Carol Cedeno in the irons, and she looks set for another productive meeting. He will be a big price so BSP is recommended.

Hope Has a Name no forlorn hope

Race 10 22:45 Delaware Park - Hope Has a Name

Hope Has a Name should run well at a fair price in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This filly finished a close third to Soneta in a similar event at Pimlico earlier this month. She held every chance inside the final furlong, but lugged in close home losing valuable ground. This was a satisfactory first run of the season, and should build off that effort. Her work tab is solid, and apprentice Charlie Marquez is well worth his claim. She has a bit to find with favourite Mania, but has scope for improvement. BSP is recommended.

