US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Delaware Park on Wednesday

Wednesday 26 May, 9.45pm
Nick Shiambouros struck again when his heavily backed best bet Number One Dude won easily. Nick heads to Delaware Park for opening day of the summer meeting...
"Her work tab is solid, and apprentice Charlie Marquez is well worth his claim"
Dr. Ferber in charge
Race 8 21:45 Delaware Park
I am going to side with Dr. Ferber in this interesting $35k claimer on the main track.
This gelding finished down the field behind Boss Logic in a $62.5k optional claimer at Laurel in January. He was never in the hunt and finished well beaten. This was a disappointing effort, and regressed from his maiden win at the $40k level on his previous start. Trainer Mark Reid drops him aggressively and has been working well over the course. Nice to see the talented Carol Cedeno in the irons, and she looks set for another productive meeting. He will be a big price so BSP is recommended.
Hope Has a Name no forlorn hope
Race 10 22:45 Delaware Park
Hope Has a Name should run well at a fair price in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.
This filly finished a close third to Soneta in a similar event at Pimlico earlier this month. She held every chance inside the final furlong, but lugged in close home losing valuable ground. This was a satisfactory first run of the season, and should build off that effort. Her work tab is solid, and apprentice Charlie Marquez is well worth his claim. She has a bit to find with favourite Mania, but has scope for improvement. BSP is recommended.
Nick’s Weekly P/L
2021 Overall +48.04
2020 Overall: +96.9
This week so far…
Staked: 4
Returned: 5.16
