US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Delaware Park on Monday

Buy the Best Delaware Park
Today's best bet Buy the Best runs at Delaware Park

Nick Shiambouros hopes to start the new week with a couple of winners from Delaware Park...

"This was an excellent effort, and is open to significant improvement"

Back Buy the Best Race 6 at 4.03/1 in the 20:45 at Delaware Park

Too Much Action too much pace

Race 4 19:45 Delaware Park - Too Much Action

Too Much Action should go close in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This Too Much Bling colt finished third to Wit in a similar event at Belmont Park earlier this month. He was collared a furlong from home, but kept on well to hold on to a place. The winner looks something special, and time may tell he faced an impossible task. He should find this company more to his liking, and is well worth an interest around his Morning Line of 4.03/1.

Buy the Best a solid option

Race 6 20:45 Delaware Park - Buy the Best

Buy the Best should make his presence felt in this Maiden Special Weight on the main track.

This colt created a favourable impression on debut when finishing second to Bandits Warrior at Pimlico last month. Despite missing the break, he made a five wide move at the entrance to the straight and finished the race with good energy. This was an excellent effort, and is open to significant improvement. Trainer Cathal Lynch has had a fast start to the meeting with a 30% strike rate. The talented Charlie Marquez has the riding assignment. Anything around his Morning Line of 4.03/1 will do.

