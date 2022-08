Del Mar 23:33: Midnight Metal 1pt win at 7/1 or better

The fourth race at Del Mar this evening is a maiden claimer that won't take too much winning in all probability, and it looks a good race to take a stab with a newcomer who should be a bit of a price.

Those with experience don't set a very high bar, with Smiling At Val likely to prove the best of them.

This son of Smiling Tiger merits plenty of respect following a good second place finish at Pleasanton last time, though that came over 5.5f and he does need to prove his stamina for this 7f trip.

Consequently, I'm going to chance Midnight Metal, who doesn't have a particularly flashy pedigree but does boast a bit of stamina on the dam's side and should appreciate starting out over 7f rather than shorter.

He's also got a couple of quick works on his CV, suggesting that he possesses a bit of ability, while his trainer also has a solid record with first-time starters.

The selection has a bit of a wide draw but I don't mind that for a newcomer, particularly at this track where there is a long run down the back straight for the field to sort themselves out.

As mentioned earlier, this is a weak maiden claimer by Del Mar's standards and Midnight Metal won't need to be any kind of star to put up a bold show at the first time of asking.