Del Mar 01:00: Fun To Dream 2pts win at 2/1 or better

Tonight's selection is a late one but I'm hoping the wait proves worth it as I'm desperate to see what Bob Baffert's Arrogate filly Fun To Dream can do against decent opposition in this 7f stakes contest.

Baffert has recently returned form his controversial suspension and has hardly hit the ground running, though that's probably more to do with the quality of runners he's sent out so far rather than any drastic change to his training routines.

Fun To Dream was absolutely sizzling in her debut win for Sean McCarthy (deputising for Baffert) at Santa Anita in May, where she readily drew clear of a maiden field in the manner of a filly destined for much better things.

Yes, the speed figure was only average, but she looked better the further she went, and it's no exaggeration to say she could have doubled the six-and-a-quarter length winning margin if she'd had another furlong to work with.

And that's exactly what she gets this evening.

Stepping up to 7f, I think we'll see another stellar performance from a 3-y-o who has obviously taken time to get to the track and didn't race as a juvenile.

Incidentally, that was also the case with her sire, who really blossomed as a 3-y-o, and physically she bears a striking resemblance to him.

Drawn in 5, Fun To Dream should get the perfect trip outside her main rivals and is taken to land this prize on the way to Graded stakes company.