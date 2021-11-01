US Horse Racing Tips: Breeders' Cup Tipsheet Friday 5th November

Averly Jane to make all

Race 6 21:50 Del Mar Juvenile Turf Sprint - Averly Jane

Averly Jane should get us off to a good start. This daughter of Midshipman is unbeaten in four starts and was most impressive when beating stablemate Kaufymaker at Keeneland last month. She has enough speed to clear the field and is fairly priced at 3.7511/4 on the Sportsbook. Derrynane will be flying late and is worth a saver at 13.012/1.



Echo Zulu to dominate

Race 7 22:30 Del Mar Juvenile Fillies - Echo Zulu

Echo Zulu should prove difficult to beat in this mouthwatering Grade 1 on the main track.

This smart filly cruised to victory in the Grade 1 Frizette at Belmont and has yet to be seriously tested. She is the clear form pick and have already advised her at 6.05/1 Ante-Post. At present she is trading at 2.01/1 on the Sportsbook.

Haughty to upset

Race 8 23:10 Del Mar Juvenile Fillies Turf - Haughty

Haughty should run well at a decent price in this wide open event.

This well related filly was disqualified on debut when causing interference at Belmont Park in September. She made no mistake at Keeneland last month when thrashing Macadamia. Needless to say this is much tougher, but she is open to significant improvement and the Chad Brown stable is in cracking form. She is fairly priced at 8.515/2 on the Sportsbook.

Commandperformance to graduate in Grade 1

Race 9 23:50 Del Mar Juvenile - Commandperformance

Commandperformance is taken to win this outstanding Grade 1 on the main track.

This colt finished an excellent second to the smart Jack Christopher in the Champagne Stakes at Belmont last month. He made up a lot of ground in the closing stages and finished the race with good energy. Trainer Todd Pletcher throws him in at the deep end but I believe he can upset this field. I am a huge Jack Christopher fan, but am not convinced he will get home over this longer trip. He will not get an easy lead as the Bob Baffert trained Corniche has plenty of pace and looks certain to take him on. He looks super Each-Way value at 8.07/1 on the Sportsbook.

Slipstream to relish extra distance

Race 10 00:30 Del Mar Juvenile Turf - Slipstream

Slipstream should make his presence felt in this fascinating Grade 1.

This colt put in a much improved effort when beating Run Curtis Run in the Grade 3 Futurity at Belmont last month. Jockey Joel Rosario found a seam on the rail and settled the matter in a few strides. Trainer Christophe Clement stretches him out and believes the mile distance is what he needs. He will be played late and looks cracking Each-Way value at 15.014/1 on the Sportsbook.

