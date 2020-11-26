US Horse Racing Tips: Best bets from Del Mar on Thursday

Today Matters to take opener

Race 1 19:00 Del Mar - Today Matters

Today Matters should go close in this $40k maiden claimer on the main track.

This gelding finished down the field in a Maiden Special Weight on the turf last month. He was floated wide on the turn and could never land a blow behind the game winner. Interestingly trainer Lorenzo Ruiz switches him to the main track and drops him in class. Ruiz also adds blinkers to help him focus. I think he will show improved form, and is well worth an interest at SP on the Sportsbook.

California Kook to lift Grade 3

Race 6 21:30 Del Mar - California Kook

I am going to take a chance with California Kook in this Grade 3 on the turf.

This talented filly finished fifth to Harvey's Lil Goil in the Grade 1 QE II Cup at Keeneland last month. She made her move in the straight, but never had a realistic chance of delivering a challenge. She finished an excellent second in the Grade 1 Del Mar Oaks over this course in September, which reads well in the context of this race. The extra yardage should suit, and has been working well ahead of this assignment. The Peter Miller stable is in excellent form with a 28% strike rate and the talented Joel Rosario takes the ride. I recommend backing her at SP on the Sportsbook.

