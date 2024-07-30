Day Three Galway Festival Tips: Brendan Duke's three best bets for Wednesday

Brendan Duke has three tips on Day Three of the 2024 Galway Festival

Perceval Legallois for Galway Plate glory

Gone For Tea can go well at an each-way price

Enfranchise is interesting. She does appear well treated over hurdles based on recent flat exploits. I will chance Gone For Tea against her. This mare appears to be a slow learner. She's inclined to make jumping errors. She has only had six runs over obstacles mind, and her hurdling was more assured when winning last time out in Sligo.

The runner up that day is a solid yardstick. Gone For Tea looked to win snug enough in the end. The narrow margin of victory resulted in a six pound rise in the weights. That's manageable. An extra couple of furlongs would be preferable but Minx Tiara will ensure this is a good test. Gone For Tea rates a sporting e/w wager. The extra place a pleasure.

Recommended Bet Back Gone For Tea E/W in the 18:00 Galway SBK 12/1

Six placez on offer here. Perceval Legallois is favourite in a deep race. I can't oppose him. The negatives are that he has managed to rise seven pounds in the handicap on the back of two defeats. Not ideal.

The positives are that he looked set to give Heart Wood a race when departing at the last in a valuable Leopardstown handicap on penultimate start. That's very strong form. He then did everything bar win last time out at the Punchestown festival.

The horse put in an exhibition of jumping before being run down by an unexposed sort. It was 11 lengths back to the third that day. This race looks sure to be strongly run. The quick, accurate jumping technique of Perceval Legallois should prove a valuable asset in keeping him in a prominent position. Traditionally, it's hard to make up ground in a Galway Plate. He should go close.

Recommended Bet Back Perceval Legallois E/W in the 19:10 Galway SBK 5/1

Our final attempt to take advantage of the extra places. Jabbar looks a solid each way play. He has proven generally consistent as he climbs the handicap. He was unlucky last time out in Down Royal.

Held up in a race that suited prominent racers. He was also thrown wide off the final bend. In the circumstances he did well to stick on and finish a close fourth. He could well improve for the step up in trip here. If so, a big run looks probable.