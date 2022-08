Dramatised hard to oppose in the opener

I happily tipped Dramatised 1.910/11 at Royal Ascot, and she was value for more than the winning distance that day after Daniel Tudhope dropped the stick in the closing stages, and it makes sense that her prominent racing style will be well suited to this 13:50 Lowther Stakes at York.

The disturbing fact is that the form has not worked out well. Only two winners from the Queen Mary have won since, and they finished seventh and 13th, and one of those dropped into a Maiden to score in a weak field, but interestingly they were drawn in stalls one and two - a significant disadvantage at the Royal meeting.

Dramatised was the correct winner at Ascot on the back of an excellent effort on debut at Newmarket, and that form has worked out well.

Still, you could argue that she was favourably drawn at the Royal meeting and flattered by her victory.

She doesn't have the luxury of a good draw today. She is stuck on the wing in stall 1, so Daniel Tudhope will have to break well and get on the front end down the centre of the track. He did just that when scoring for the yard on 2019 winner Living In The Past, who was also drawn in the same stall.

I was looking to take her on today, but I couldn't find anything to be overly confident about, and the fact that her time figure at Ascot was so electric, judging her on the bare form might not be wise.

I happily skipped the 14:25 Yearling stakes. I thought the market had it right with the Richard Hannon-trained Shouldvebeenaring 5.04/1 at the head of affairs, but he was very green at Ripon and this bigger field is a concern, even though his yard has won four of the last six.

I also had to reluctantly leave one of my favourite races of the season the 15:00 Clipper Logistics Handicap. I was torn between too many horses, although I may yet still have a punt on Boosala 15.014/1.

Yorkshire Oaks is Alpinista's to lose

Alpinista's 3.02/1 form is simply far superior to her rivals today in the 15:35 Yorkshire Oaks, and the fact that she ran so well in this contest behind Love two years ago should give her backers every confidence she can go one better this time around.

No. 1 (5) Alpinista SBK 2/1 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

The five-year-old is looking for her fifth Group 1 victory on the bounce, and the market has not taken her seriously.

The strength of her recent win in Saint Cloud is far superior to what any of these have achieved but throw in her victory over the subsequent Arc winner last term, and she makes plenty of appeal at the top of the market.

The three-year-old filly form this term looks suspect at best. Of the older horses, La Petit Coco 6.05/1 was lucky to hold on from My Astra in the Pretty Polly Stakes despite being well positioned, and Lilac Road 12.011/1 needs to prove her stamina for this new trip - although she could prove the biggest danger.

This is all about the Sir Mark Prescott filly today, and she can finally get her recognition.

Could there be a monster lurking in the 16:10?

Haskoy 6.05/1 absolutely bolted up on debut at Wolverhampton, and she brought back the reminiscence of the wonder mare Enable. Ok, ok, it's too soon to be throwing around things like that, but she was seriously impressive. She circled a field and cleared away in effortless fashion under hand and heels riding, and she wasn't beating no-hopers!

Seven lengths adrift in second was Jahoori, who had previously chased home (and gave a good race to) the 97-rated Star Fortress 9.08/1 and the third Tathbeet had shown useful mid 80's form. It was a performance easily worthy of a rating of 100, and while now she must prove herself switched to the turf in a deeper contest at 16:10- she could be anything.

No. 5 (10) Haskoy SBK 9/2 EXC 5.9 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

It's always a danger backing impressive debutants the second time out, but this one left a deep impression, so she is worth taking a chance on. The worthy favourite Golden Lyra 3.7511/4 looks out of the top draw, and I expect these two to come to the fore ahead of Supa Girl 17.016/1.

She is absolutely thrown in...

The best bet of the day comes in the last, the 17:20 Fillies' Handicap, and that's Queen Animatu 2.47/5, who was extremely unlucky in the run at Haydock behind Tarrabb over 1m and remains completely unexposed.

No. 13 (9) Queen Aminatu SBK 7/4 EXC 2.82 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Hayley Turner

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 3lbs

OR: 82

Three-year-olds have a fabulous record in this race scoring in seven of the last ten, and although she steps up in class, she drops back to 7f and is highly likely to get a stronger run affair in this grade.

She has been a rapid improver this season, scoring twice on the AW before an excellent third when denied a clear run switched to turf. Her ready victory at Lingfield sees the third now 12lbs higher, while her unlucky third on turf debut at Haydock on unfavoured soft ground sees the runner-up a winner of his next three starts and ten pounds higher in the handicap.

She can be forgiven for her Listed run over 1m at Sandown - the optimum is seven furlongs, but she had nowhere to go on the rail with a rival falling back into her lap. At the same time, her latest run at Haydock was a very deep class 4 with multiple horses having dropped in grade.

She is fast on the upgrade and will get one hell of a pace to aim at in this contest today with what looks to be three potential front runners in this contest.

Hayley Turner takes the ride because Tom Marquand can't do the weight, and she is six pounds well-in. She is surely much better than her current rating of 82, surely.