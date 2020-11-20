To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Free Bet Drop advert
Free Bet Drop advert
Free Bet Drop advert
Free Bet Drop advert

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Through The Card: Haydock, Saturday 20 November

Lostintranslation
Can Lostintranslation win the Betfair Chase again?

Timeform take you through an excellent card at Haydock on Saturday which features the Grade 1 Betfair Chase...

12:10 - SEVERANCE was a useful performer on the Flat for Mick Channon, and looked a natural switched to hurdles when making a winning debut at Carlisle earlier this month. He was exuberant - as he was on the Flat - in the hood but could hardly have won any easier and this sharper test could see him in a better light. This represents a much tougher assignment, but Severance looks one to keep on the right side.

12:40 - SECRET REPRIEVE belied big odds to win a heavy-ground novice hurdle on his debut over obstacles at Chepstow in 2018/19, and he made a reasonable start over fences last season, finishing runner-up on his last two starts. He was expected to push his only rival closer over two and a half miles here last time, but he should find that experience aiding his development, and that form has taken a boost since. An opening mark of 130 should see him be competitive now handicapping, while the step up in trip will also suit.

13:15 - Admittedly, MASTER TOMMYTUCKER comes with risks attached given he is prone to making mistakes at his fences, but he has looked above average each time he has completed in this sphere, and looks the one to beat on form here. He stripped fitter for his reappearance when bolting up in a match at Huntingdon earlier this month, and the return to a left-handed track should suit given he can jump to the left at his fences. There are some unexposed chasers in the field, but Master Tommytucker has the ability to scale greater heights.

13:50 - A tentative vote goes to the Jonjo O'Neill-trained ARRIVEDERCI, who proved his opening mark a lenient on when making a winning return at Wetherby last month. He impressed with both the way he travelled and found in the closing stages, forging clear of the runner-up after the last. He is now 8 lb higher in the weights and in a better race, but Arrivederci is firmly on the upgrade and should be very competitive. Kid Commando was impressive also on his return at Ascot and looks a big danger now moving up in trip.

14:25 - IMPERIAL ALCAZAR developed into a useful novice last season and, while his absence since is a slight concern, he represents a yard that have a good record with horses returning from a lay-off, and given the prize on offer here he will likely be fully tuned up. The handicapper hasn't overreacted to last season's form and Imperial Alcazar looks a very interesting contender on handicap debut.

15:00 - This looks a cracking renewal. Last year LOSTINTRANSLATION was given a confident ride and proved much too classy for Bristol de Mai, who is a two-time winner of the race and has an excellent record at Haydock. Another bold bid can be expected from him, but Lostintranslation is fancied to win again, after leaving the impression he wasn't suited by the stamina test the Gold Cup brings when last seen at the Cheltenham Festival. Colin Tizzard is starting to hit form following a slow start to the campaign and Lostintranslation can prove himself one of the best staying chasers around.

15:35 - FINANCIAL OUTCOME made a pleasing reappearance when runner-up to Kings Monarch at Ffos Las and can have his Wetherby run easily excused, a terrible mistake on the first circuit ending his chances. A chance is taken on him to get back on track and turn the tables on his old rival, who finished this in this race 12 months ago and also boasts solid claims.

Claim Your Free £5 Betfair Chase Bet

Betfair is giving customers a free £5 bet to use on the Betfair Exchange on this Saturday's Betfair Chase. T&Cs apply. More details here.

Recommended bets

SEVERANCE - 12:10 Haydock
SECRET REPRIEVE - 12:40 Haydock
MASTER TOMMYTUCKER - 13:15 Haydock
ARRIVEDERCI - 13:50 Haydock
IMPERIAL ALCAZAR - 14:25 Haydock
LOSTINTRANSLATION - 15:00 Haydock
FINANCIAL OUTCOME - 15:35 Haydock

Hayd 21st Nov (1m7f Listed Nov Hrd)

Show Hide

Saturday 21 November, 12.10pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Flic Ou Voyou
Do Your Job
Severance
Llandinabo Lad
Frimeur De Lancray
Billy Bathgate
Ewood Park
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Hayd 21st Nov (3m1f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Saturday 21 November, 12.40pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Pop Rockstar
Deise Aba
Newtide
Claud And Goldie
Snow Leopardess
Commodore
Secret Reprieve
Bob Mahler
Pookie Pekan
Sams Adventure
Ice Cool Champs
Saint Xavier
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Hayd 21st Nov (2m5f Grad Chs)

Show Hide

Saturday 21 November, 1.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Master Tommytucker
Dashel Drasher
Good Boy Bobby
Commanche Red
Deyrann De Carjac
Ravenhill Road
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Hayd 21st Nov (2m3f Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Saturday 21 November, 1.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Kid Commando
Arrivederci
Shakem Uparry
Umbrigado
War Lord
On The Wild Side
Flash The Steel
Fix Sun
Our Power
Forest Bihan
Kaizer
Minella Charmer
Endlessly
Ebony Jewel
Le Ligerien
Dear Sire
Irish Roe
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Hayd 21st Nov (3m Grd3 Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Saturday 21 November, 2.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
The Jam Man
Imperial Alcazar
Relegate
Main Fact
Third Wind
Collooney
Who Dares Wins
Highland Hunter
Dolphin Square
Kalashnikov
Ask Dillon
Wholestone
Fauburg Rosetgri
West To The Bridge
Justatenner
Clyne
Flashjack
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Hayd 21st Nov (3m1f Grd1 Chs)

Show Hide

Saturday 21 November, 3.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Lostintranslation
Bristol De Mai
Clan Des Obeaux
Bellshill
Keeper Hill
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Hayd 21st Nov (3m4f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Saturday 21 November, 3.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Don Poli
Midnight Tune
Kings Monarch
Pobbles Bay
Perfect Candidate
Sheneededtherun
Financial Outcome
Alminar
Ballydine
Sumkindofking
Fortified Bay
Sutton Manor
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open account using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses
Bet now

T&Cs apply.

More Through The Card

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles