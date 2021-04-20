Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Yarmouth on Tuesday

Asiaaf - 14:30 Yarmouth

Asiaaf showed useful form for Marcus Tregoning last season, opening her account at Goodwood in June and producing her best effort when finishing second to a thriving, smart filly in a handicap over a mile and a half at the same course the following month. Admittedly, she wasn't in the same form on her final start at York, but has since switched hands for 165,000 guineas, and she could progress again this year. A mark of 86 could still underestimate her.

Tanglewood Tales - 15:00 Yarmouth

Tanglewood Tales showed ability on his first three starts and shaped better than the bare result when making his handicap debut at Bath on his final start last season. He showed his best form without being able to showcase everything in a race that didn't pan out well for him, denied a run around two furlongs from home and having to switch before running on strongly in the finish. The step up to a mile and a quarter will help unlock further improvement and he looks very interesting on return having undergone a gelding operation.

Royal Fleet - 16:45 Yarmouth

Several of these are armed with potential, but perhaps none more so than Royal Fleet, who was easy to back near the off (opened up odds-on), but looked potentially smart when making a winning debut at Kempton in November. He overcame the standard setting favourite (who won next time) with a bit in hand, staying on strongly in the closing stages. The step up to a mile will be in his favour now and he can make a winning return before moving up in class.