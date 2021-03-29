Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Monday

Molly Mai - 16:50 Wolverhampton

Man of the moment Benoit de la Sayette showed in Saturday's Lincoln that his 7 lb claim is a huge advantage, and his presence in the saddle is a positive for Molly Mai at Wolverhampton. She ran poorly last time but that effort can be easily excused as it was her Fibresand debut, and she had previously produced a career-best effort when successful over this course and distance. She is De la Sayette's only ride on the card, and he has a 31% strike rate when heading to a meeting for one mount.

Flyin' Solo - 17:50 Wolverhampton

Flyin' Solo won a maiden over this course and distance in December and then produced an even better in defeat under a penalty on his return here last month. He kept on nicely from the rear into fourth on that occasion and looks to have been let in lightly on his handicap debut from a mark of 74. Given the run-by-run improvement he has shown, Flyin' Solo remains open to further progress and can make a winning start in handicaps.

Stylish Performer - 19:20 Wolverhampton

Stylish Performer was relatively easy to back in the market but shaped with plenty of promise when finishing runner-up to a potentially useful sort over six furlongs at this course earlier this month. He was held back by inexperience in the first half of the race, slowly away and still having plenty to do on the home turn, but he finished with a real flourish to be never nearer than at the line. Stylish Performer recorded an above-average closing sectional that days and looks a sure-fire improver with that experience under his belt.

