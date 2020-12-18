- Trainer: Tom Ward
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wolverhampton on Friday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Wolverhampton on Friday...
"He remains open to improvement and his mark could prove a lenient one."
Timeform on Global Vision
Beauty Stone - 17:15 Wolverhampton
Beauty Stone showed improved form to get off the mark over this course and distance at the beginning of the month, looking suited by the step up in trip, finishing a length and a half clear of the well-travelling-second, who in turn finished clear of the remainder. Beauty Stone is up 6 lb for that win but remains unexposed over this trip, so she holds leading claims.
Global Vision - 18:15 Wolverhampton
Global Vision shaped much better than the bare result when seventh over this course and distance last month, left with a hopeless task after leaving the stalls awkwardly but catching the eye with a late surge, staying on inside the final furlong. He remains open to improvement and his mark could prove a lenient one.
Exalted Angel - 18:45 Wolverhampton
A winner here in March, Exalted Angel picked up where he'd left off when following up in great style seven months on, far more dominant on his return to action, travelling well and winning with a bit to spare. There was no disgrace in his second over the same course and distance two weeks on, conceding plenty of weight to a younger rival, and he was arguably unlucky not to have bounced back to winning ways at Newcastle last month, a poor start meaning he was further back than ideal in a modestly-run affair, finishing well but just unable to catch Venturous, to whom he conceded first run. The two meet again here but, granted a little more goes his way this time, Exalted Angel should have enough to reverse the form.
Smart Stat
RED ALLURE - 16:10 Wolverhampton
£29.00 - Michael Mullineaux's profit to a £1 level stake with horses running in first time headgear
Recommended bets
Beauty Stone - 17:15 Wolverhampton
Global Vision - 18:15 Wolverhampton
Exalted Angel - 18:45 Wolverhampton
Wolv 18th Dec (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 18 December, 5.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Beauty Stone
|Keanes Kingdom
|Sea Of Marmoon
|Mister Blue
|Divine Consent
|Mahargs Princess
|Come On My Son
|Phoenix Strike
|Cool To Be A Cat
Wolv 18th Dec (7f Nursery)Show Hide
Friday 18 December, 6.15pm
|Back
|Lay
|Hafez
|Global Vision
|Footstepsonthemoon
|Highly Dancer
|Desert Boots
|Carryonregardless
|Laxton Ladd
|Uproar
|Bomb Squad
|Thapa Vc
|Parish Academy
|Say It As It Is
Wolv 18th Dec (5f Hcap)Show Hide
Friday 18 December, 6.45pm
|Back
|Lay
|Lampang
|Exalted Angel
|Lord Riddiford
|Venturous
|Lipsink
|Lihou
|Spoof