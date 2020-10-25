- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Bryan Carver
- Age: 3
- Weight: 11st 4lbs
- OR: -
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wincanton on Sunday
Timeform select the three best bets at Wincanton on Sunday...
"...thriving at present and rates very much the one to beat as he seeks a third win in the space of 12 days..."
Timeform on Oscars Moonshine
Hacker des Places - 13:07 Wincanton
Hacker des Places was a fairly useful hurdler in France and should take plenty of beating on his British debut, representing the Paul Nicholls yard that has won this race twice since 2015. He was a winner when last seen at Dax in June and should prove capable of making significant progress for his powerful new connections. Stablemate Viroflay disappointed on his yard debut at Kempton last week but still appeals as the pick of the remainder, leaving Iron Heart to complete the shortlist.
Fairway Freddy - 13:42 Wincanton
Fairway Freddy shaped encouragingly on his reappearance and duly confirmed the promise of that effort when opening his account over fences at Kempton last time, asserting on the run-in to win comfortably by two and a half lengths. He remains open to more improvement and is fancied to defy a 7 lb penalty to follow up here. Statuario is worth another chance to confirm the promise of his chasing debut having been ridden too aggressively three weeks ago, while Flagrant Delitiep was progressive over hurdles, including in handicaps.
Oscars Moonshine - 15:27 Wincanton
Oscars Moonshine is thriving at present and rates very much the one to beat here as he seeks a third win in the space of 12 days. He still looked well ahead of his mark when recording his latest success at Exeter on Tuesday, winning by two and three quarter lengths with plenty in hand, and his scope for further improvement makes him very difficult to oppose in his hat-trick bid, especially as most of his 7 lb penalty is offset by Bryan Carver's claim. Frau Georgia and Minella Mojo are feared most of the remainder.
Smart Stat
WORTHY FARM - 14:52 Wincanton
2 - Paul Nicholls' number of winners in past 10 runnings
Recommended bets
Hacker des Places - 13:07 Wincanton
Fairway Freddy - 13:42 Wincanton
Oscars Moonshine - 15:27 Wincanton
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app
Winc 25th Oct (1m7f Juv Hrd)Show Hide
Sunday 25 October, 1.07pm
|Back
|Lay
|Hacker Des Places
|Viroflay
|Iron Heart
|Calidus Mirabilis
|Mazikeen
|Shutupshirley
|Derek Le Grand
Winc 25th Oct (2m4f Nov Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Sunday 25 October, 1.42pm
|Back
|Lay
|Fairway Freddy
|Finalshot
|Flagrant Delitiep
|Statuario
|Kauto The King
|Colditz Castle
|Gustave Mahler
Winc 25th Oct (2m5f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Sunday 25 October, 3.27pm
|Back
|Lay
|Oscars Moonshine
|Frau Georgia
|Fubar
|San Rumoldo
|Especially So
|Viva Vittoria
|Dash Of Blue
|Teaser
|Minella Mojo
|Falberto
|Harbour Force
|Lets Go Dutchess
|Trans Express