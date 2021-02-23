To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wetherby on Tuesday

Wetherby
Timeform provide three bets from Wetherby on Tuesday

Timeform highlight the three best bets from Wetherby on Tuesday...

"...is only 2 lb higher than his last winning mark and is chanced to get his head back in front..."

Timeform on Eceparti

Eceparti - 15:20 Wetherby

Eceparti is on a lengthy losing run - his last win came over this course and distance in November 2019 - but his consistency has been hard to knock of late, and he is used to contesting stronger handicaps than this. Not for the first time, he found a testing three miles stretching his stamina last time, and this test is much more suitable. Eceparti is only 2 lb higher than his last winning mark and is chanced to get his head back in front.

Duhallow Tornado - 16:30 Wetherby

Duhallow Tornado was well beaten in the Foxhunters' at the Cheltenham Festival last season but ran his best race in a while when finishing second in a hunter at Catterick last week. He started a very short price that day, but he made very heavy weather of the race, leaving the impression it will have put an edge on him. It is interesting that he is turned out quickly and he looks the one to beat in this contest.

Milans Edge - 17:00 Wetherby

The ones with experience don't set an exacting standard in this bumper, and Milans Edge looks very interesting making his Rules debut after making a winning start in points. Connections went to £40,000 to purchase him after and he represents a trainer/jockey combination that do well in this sphere.

Smart Stat

Milans Edge - 17:00 Wetherby

60 - The number of MILAN's progeny that have won their first bumper

Get up to £50 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer

You can get up to £50 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £20 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing from February 13 onwards to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.

Recommended bets

Eceparti - 15:20 Wetherby
Duhallow Tornado - 16:30 Wetherby
Milans Edge - 17:00 Wetherby

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Weth 23rd Feb (2m5f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Tuesday 23 February, 3.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Eceparti
Oriental Cross
Manetti
Cybalko
Mortens Leam
Bollin Ace
Diamond Brig
Grange Ranger
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Weth 23rd Feb (3m Hunt Chs)

Show Hide

Tuesday 23 February, 4.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Road To Rome
Duhallow Tornado
Teeton Surprise
Itstimeforapint
Snow Castle
Mr Pepperpot
Supreme Steel
Stellar Notion
Greyed A
Asangy
Greensalt
Things Change
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Weth 23rd Feb (2m NHF)

Show Hide

Tuesday 23 February, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Milans Edge
Haute Estime
Wisteriarose
Shighness
Milianapower
Nightvisitingsong
Jens Georgie
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles