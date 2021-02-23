- Trainer: Venetia Williams
- Jockey: Charlie Deutsch
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 6lbs
- OR: 116
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wetherby on Tuesday
Timeform highlight the three best bets from Wetherby on Tuesday...
"...is only 2 lb higher than his last winning mark and is chanced to get his head back in front..."
Timeform on Eceparti
Eceparti is on a lengthy losing run - his last win came over this course and distance in November 2019 - but his consistency has been hard to knock of late, and he is used to contesting stronger handicaps than this. Not for the first time, he found a testing three miles stretching his stamina last time, and this test is much more suitable. Eceparti is only 2 lb higher than his last winning mark and is chanced to get his head back in front.
Duhallow Tornado - 16:30 Wetherby
Duhallow Tornado was well beaten in the Foxhunters' at the Cheltenham Festival last season but ran his best race in a while when finishing second in a hunter at Catterick last week. He started a very short price that day, but he made very heavy weather of the race, leaving the impression it will have put an edge on him. It is interesting that he is turned out quickly and he looks the one to beat in this contest.
The ones with experience don't set an exacting standard in this bumper, and Milans Edge looks very interesting making his Rules debut after making a winning start in points. Connections went to £40,000 to purchase him after and he represents a trainer/jockey combination that do well in this sphere.
Smart Stat
Milans Edge - 17:00 Wetherby
60 - The number of MILAN's progeny that have won their first bumper
Recommended bets
Eceparti - 15:20 Wetherby
Duhallow Tornado - 16:30 Wetherby
Milans Edge - 17:00 Wetherby
Weth 23rd Feb (2m5f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Tuesday 23 February, 3.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Eceparti
|Oriental Cross
|Manetti
|Cybalko
|Mortens Leam
|Bollin Ace
|Diamond Brig
|Grange Ranger
Weth 23rd Feb (3m Hunt Chs)Show Hide
Tuesday 23 February, 4.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Road To Rome
|Duhallow Tornado
|Teeton Surprise
|Itstimeforapint
|Snow Castle
|Mr Pepperpot
|Supreme Steel
|Stellar Notion
|Greyed A
|Asangy
|Greensalt
|Things Change
Weth 23rd Feb (2m NHF)Show Hide
Tuesday 23 February, 5.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Milans Edge
|Haute Estime
|Wisteriarose
|Shighness
|Milianapower
|Nightvisitingsong
|Jens Georgie