Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wetherby on Tuesday

Eceparti - 15:20 Wetherby

Eceparti is on a lengthy losing run - his last win came over this course and distance in November 2019 - but his consistency has been hard to knock of late, and he is used to contesting stronger handicaps than this. Not for the first time, he found a testing three miles stretching his stamina last time, and this test is much more suitable. Eceparti is only 2 lb higher than his last winning mark and is chanced to get his head back in front.

No. 4 Eceparti (Fr) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 116

Duhallow Tornado - 16:30 Wetherby

Duhallow Tornado was well beaten in the Foxhunters' at the Cheltenham Festival last season but ran his best race in a while when finishing second in a hunter at Catterick last week. He started a very short price that day, but he made very heavy weather of the race, leaving the impression it will have put an edge on him. It is interesting that he is turned out quickly and he looks the one to beat in this contest.

No. 4 Duhallow Tornado (Ire) SBK 7/5 EXC 2.8 Trainer: O. J. Pimlott

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Milans Edge - 17:00 Wetherby

The ones with experience don't set an exacting standard in this bumper, and Milans Edge looks very interesting making his Rules debut after making a winning start in points. Connections went to £40,000 to purchase him after and he represents a trainer/jockey combination that do well in this sphere.