To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wetherby on Sunday

Jumps racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Wetherby on Sunday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Wetherby on Sunday...

"He remains lightly raced in this sphere and another bold showing could well be on the cards."

Timeform on Kings Creek

Kings Creek - 13:35 Wetherby

Kings Creek showed improved form to get off the mark as a hurdler on just his second start for Iain Jardine's yard at Catterick earlier this month, jumping fluently and travelling smoothly before drawing clear between the last two, pushed out to win with a bit to spare. He remains lightly raced in this sphere and another bold showing could well be on the cards.

The Delray Munky - 14:45 Wetherby

The Delray Munky confirmed the promise of her chasing debut at the second attempt, getting off the mark over fences at Kelso earlier this month, waited with in a soundly run race before being produced to lead between the last two, driven out and quite well on top at the finish. She will need to improve again to defy a 6 lb rise in the weights, but that is not impossible, so she gets the vote to follow up.

Mr Glass - 15:20 Wetherby

A brother to bumper winner and fairly useful hurdler Sunrise Ruby, Mr Glass made plenty of appeal on paper ahead of his debut at Newbury last month, and he duly shaped with promise, just not as clued up as the first two. He is likely to be as good a prospect for jumping, but there are bumpers to be won with him before that, and this looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark.

Smart Stats

MR GLASS - 15:20 Wetherby
24% - Paul Nicholls's strike rate with horses running in 2m to 2m1f bumpers
24% - Paul Nicholls's strike rate in early season

Recommended bets

Kings Creek - 13:35 Wetherby
The Delray Munky – 14:45 Wetherby
Mr Glass - 15:20 Wetherby

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Weth 27th Dec (3m Mares Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Sunday 27 December, 2.45pm

Market rules

Back Lay
The Delray Munky
No No Juliet
Kalahari Queen
Leverock Lass
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Weth 27th Dec (2m NHF)

Show Hide

Sunday 27 December, 3.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Mr Glass
Parramount
Highstakesplayer
Eleven Seven Ten
Colinthecaterpilar
Ritson
Sir Jim
Areyouwithus
Civil Ensign
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles