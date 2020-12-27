Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wetherby on Sunday

Kings Creek - 13:35 Wetherby

Kings Creek showed improved form to get off the mark as a hurdler on just his second start for Iain Jardine's yard at Catterick earlier this month, jumping fluently and travelling smoothly before drawing clear between the last two, pushed out to win with a bit to spare. He remains lightly raced in this sphere and another bold showing could well be on the cards.

No. 2 Kings Creek (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.9 Trainer: Iain Jardine

Jockey: Mr Kieren Buckley

Age: 3

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

The Delray Munky - 14:45 Wetherby

The Delray Munky confirmed the promise of her chasing debut at the second attempt, getting off the mark over fences at Kelso earlier this month, waited with in a soundly run race before being produced to lead between the last two, driven out and quite well on top at the finish. She will need to improve again to defy a 6 lb rise in the weights, but that is not impossible, so she gets the vote to follow up.

No. 1 The Delray Munky SBK 15/8 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Iain Jardine

Jockey: Mr Kieren Buckley

Age: 8

Weight: 12st 1lbs

OR: 121

Mr Glass - 15:20 Wetherby

A brother to bumper winner and fairly useful hurdler Sunrise Ruby, Mr Glass made plenty of appeal on paper ahead of his debut at Newbury last month, and he duly shaped with promise, just not as clued up as the first two. He is likely to be as good a prospect for jumping, but there are bumpers to be won with him before that, and this looks a good opportunity for him to get off the mark.