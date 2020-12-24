Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wetherby on Boxing Day

Hollymount Holly - 11:50 Wetherby

Hollymount Holly showed plenty of ability in three starts last season, winning a bumper at Hereford and then bouncing back from a below-par effort with a good second on her hurdling debut at Wincanton. She was beaten less than two lengths on the last occasion and pulled clear of the remainder, including a subsequent winner back in third. That form gives her sound claims in this line-up, and, with further improvement on the cards (especially now stepping up in trip), she is a confident selection to get off the mark on her reappearance.

No. 5 Hollymount Holly (Ire) Trainer: Kim Bailey

Jockey: David Bass

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: -

Johnbb - 13:28 Wetherby

Johnbb showed improved form after 10 months off to resume winning ways over this course and distance last time, belatedly confirming the promise he showed on his first two starts last season. Held up in the early stages, he was produced to challenge on the home turn and overcame a couple of mistakes in the straight to lead at the last, forging clear from there to win comfortably by four and a quarter lengths. This will be tougher from 6 lb higher in the weights, but he remains open to more improvement and is fancied to prove equal to the task, representing the Tom Lacey yard that continues in good heart (63% of horses running to form).

No. 2 Johnbb (Ire) Trainer: Tom Lacey

Jockey: Stan Sheppard

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 136

Canelo - 14:05 Wetherby

Canelo continues to go the right way over fences and produced a career best in a strong race at Newbury last time. He still had plenty to do three out but stayed on strongly to take second in the final 100 yards, finding only a big improver too good. His strength at the finish suggests he is well worth another try over three miles (well beaten on his only previous attempts), and a 4 lb higher mark might not be enough to prevent him from getting his head back in front, still very much a chaser to be positive about.