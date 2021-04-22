To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Warwick on Thursday

Exeter
Timeform bring you three to back at Warwick on Thursday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Warwick on Thursday.

"...doesn't need to improve to deservedly open his account..."

Timeform on Sopran Thor

Sopran Thor - 13:00 Warwick

Sopran Thor has some solid form to his name this season and this looks an excellent opportunity for him to open his account. He ran below his best when only third in a similar event at Ascot last time, but this race hasn't as much depth, and Sopran Thor probably doesn't need to improve to deservedly open his account.

Darling du Large - 14:30 Warwick

Darling du Large showed fairly useful form over hurdles, opening her account on handicap debut (on the back of a breathing operation) at Hereford in 2019. Lightly raced since, but she promises to do better over fences, in the process of bettering her debut form when falling at the second-last. She was in a share for second when she departed, and was yet to be asked for an effort for all it would have been unlikely that she would have beaten the winner. This doesn't look a strong event and she seems sure to go close.

Aimee de Sivola - 15:05 Warwick

A few of these arrive at the top of their game, but Aimee de Sivola still looks ahead of her mark following her latest win over a similar trip at Newton Abbot. She is generally a consistent sort, and there was plenty to like about the manner in which she asserted on the run-in, so a subsequent 3 lb rise looks lenient.

Smart Stat

Et Apres Thou - 13:30 Warwick

22% - Philip Hobbs's strike rate at WARWICK since the start of the 2015/16 season

Recommended bets

Back Sopran Thor @ 1.9110/11 in the 13:00 at Warwick
Back Darling du Large @ 5.39/2 in the 14:30 at Warwick
Back Aimee de Sivola @ 3.412/5 in the 15:05 at Warwick

Warwick 22nd Apr (2m3f Mdn Hrd)

Thursday 22 April, 1.00pm

Warwick 22nd Apr (2m Hcap Chs)

Thursday 22 April, 2.30pm

Warwick 22nd Apr (3m1f Hcap Hrd)

Thursday 22 April, 3.05pm

