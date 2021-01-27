Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Thurles on Wednesday

Allaho - 12:45 Thurles

Allaho put up a high-class effort when finishing third to Champ in last season's RSA Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival and came on a bundle for his reappearance when a good fourth to A Plus Tard in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown last time. While Allaho has no problem staying three miles, the feeling is he will be seen in a better light under a positive ride at this trip, and he should prove hard to beat here.

No. 3 Allaho (Fr) SBK 10/11 EXC 1.96 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

Torygraph - 13:55 Thurles

Torygraph showed near-useful form in bumpers without winning and has made a very encouraging start over hurdles, building on the promise of his debut at Clonmel when opening his account at Fairyhouse last month. That was his first try at three miles, and he was liberated by it, travelling well and slipping into a different gear when asserting away from his rivals between the last two flights. That form was boosted when the runner-up won next time, and Torygraph should have much more to offer at this trip.

No. 3 Torygraph (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.42 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Vintage Prosseco - 14:30 Thurles

Bumper winner Vintage Prosecco pulled well clear of the remainder when sent off the 6/5 favourite for his hurdling debut at Down Royal last month and looks a sure-fire improver now. He went with plenty of zest on that occasion, and was only headed at the last, leaving the impression he is well up to winning something similar. This race doesn't look any deeper and, with improvement forthcoming, he is fancied to go one place better.