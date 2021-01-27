- Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland
- Jockey: P. Townend
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 5lbs
- OR: -
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Thurles on Wednesday
Timeform pick out the three best bets from Thurles on Wednesday...
"...he should prove hard to beat here..."
Timeform on Allaho
Allaho put up a high-class effort when finishing third to Champ in last season's RSA Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival and came on a bundle for his reappearance when a good fourth to A Plus Tard in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown last time. While Allaho has no problem staying three miles, the feeling is he will be seen in a better light under a positive ride at this trip, and he should prove hard to beat here.
Torygraph showed near-useful form in bumpers without winning and has made a very encouraging start over hurdles, building on the promise of his debut at Clonmel when opening his account at Fairyhouse last month. That was his first try at three miles, and he was liberated by it, travelling well and slipping into a different gear when asserting away from his rivals between the last two flights. That form was boosted when the runner-up won next time, and Torygraph should have much more to offer at this trip.
Vintage Prosseco - 14:30 Thurles
Bumper winner Vintage Prosecco pulled well clear of the remainder when sent off the 6/5 favourite for his hurdling debut at Down Royal last month and looks a sure-fire improver now. He went with plenty of zest on that occasion, and was only headed at the last, leaving the impression he is well up to winning something similar. This race doesn't look any deeper and, with improvement forthcoming, he is fancied to go one place better.
Smart Stat
Allaho - 12:45 Thurles
2 - W. P. Mullins's number of winners in past 10 runnings
NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets
Recommended bets
Allaho - 12:45 Thurles
Torygraph - 13:55 Thurles
Vintage Prosecco - 14:30 Thurles
