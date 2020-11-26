- Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland
- Jockey: P. Townend
- Age: 4
- Weight: 11st 2lbs
- OR: -
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Thurles on Thursday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Thurles on Thursday...
"...showed an aptitude for hurdling on debut..."
Timeform on Gjoumi
This looks a match between Gjoumi and Gua de Large, with preference for the former. She won a bumper in good style when trained in France and showed an aptitude for hurdling on debut for Willie Mullins at Fairyhouse in February. The winner that day went on to win the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, so the form has a good look to it, and Gjoumi is open to improvement now.
Island Mahee has showed improved form since switched to positive tactics this season, narrowly beaten by one who ran well next time at this course on return in October and running to a similar level when third at Carisle last time. There could be even more to come from her and she is well up to winning a race of this nature.
Mystic Embarr landed a gamble when getting off the mark for this yard at Fairyhouse earlier this month, seeming to have come on a fair bit for his reappearance. He beat the reopposing Oneknightmoreihope by seven lengths on that occasion and is strongly fancied to uphold the form.
Smart Stat
Gjoumi - 13:25 Thurles
6 - W. P. Mullins's number of winners in past 10 runnings
Recommended bets
Gjoumi - 13:25 Thurles
Island Mahee - 14:55 Thurles
Mystic Embarr - 15:25 Thurles
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Thurl 26th Nov (2m Mdn Hrd)Show Hide
Thursday 26 November, 1.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Gjoumi
|Gua Du Large
|Arcland
|Killybegs Junior
|Five Helmets
|Appian Way
|Smeaton
|Landa Beach
|Future Gold
|Clifftop
|Frambosin Boy
|Opie Houdini
|Dungans Well
Thurl 26th Nov (2m Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Thursday 26 November, 2.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Molly Kaye
|Shes Commanche
|Island Mahee
|Fair Minded
|Vitudurum
|Dundeedy Lad
|Listenheretomejack
|Different Beat
|Western Line
|Kalakhan
|Deo Bellator
|Amber And Black
|War of The Pennys
Thurl 26th Nov (2m6f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Thursday 26 November, 3.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Oneknightmoreihope
|A Girl Like Me
|Mystic Embarr
|Lisavalley Lass
|Rubiana
|Betterask Jj
|Iridescent
|Ballyshannon Rose
|Nicoles Milan
|Antigua Son
|Utmost Faith
|Mosstown Miller
|De Grey Mink