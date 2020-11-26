To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Thurles on Thursday

Irish racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Thurles on Thursday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Thurles on Thursday...

"...showed an aptitude for hurdling on debut..."

Timeform on Gjoumi

Gjoumi - 13:25 Thurles

This looks a match between Gjoumi and Gua de Large, with preference for the former. She won a bumper in good style when trained in France and showed an aptitude for hurdling on debut for Willie Mullins at Fairyhouse in February. The winner that day went on to win the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, so the form has a good look to it, and Gjoumi is open to improvement now.

Island Mahee - 14:55 Thurles

Island Mahee has showed improved form since switched to positive tactics this season, narrowly beaten by one who ran well next time at this course on return in October and running to a similar level when third at Carisle last time. There could be even more to come from her and she is well up to winning a race of this nature.

Mystic Embarr - 15:25 Thurles

Mystic Embarr landed a gamble when getting off the mark for this yard at Fairyhouse earlier this month, seeming to have come on a fair bit for his reappearance. He beat the reopposing Oneknightmoreihope by seven lengths on that occasion and is strongly fancied to uphold the form.

Smart Stat

Gjoumi - 13:25 Thurles

6 - W. P. Mullins's number of winners in past 10 runnings

Recommended bets

Gjoumi - 13:25 Thurles
Island Mahee - 14:55 Thurles
Mystic Embarr - 15:25 Thurles

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

