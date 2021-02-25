To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Thurles on Thursday

Racing in Ireland
Timeform provide three bets from Thurles on Thursday

Timeform highlight the three best bets from Thurles on Thursday...

"...he gets the vote to take this step up in class in his stride."

Timeform on Grand Paradis

It Came To Pass - 14:20 Thurles

A three-time winner last season, including in the Foxhunter Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March, It Came To Pass was a bit below form when fourth in a hunter chase at Fairyhouse in November, but that was his first run for eight months and he shaped as if in need of it. He is likely to be much closer to his best form with that run under his belt and is expected to land this ahead of a follow-up bid at Cheltenham next month.

Minx Tiara - 14:50 Thurles

Minx Tiara resumed her progress over hurdles when doubling her career tally at Limerick in December, keeping on well even after a mistake at the final flight, and she ran at least as well in defeat when fourth at Fairyhouse last month, a 9 lb higher mark in a more competitive race enough to stop her following up. She makes her chase debut here and, given her point background, there is no reason to think she will not take to fences.



Grand Paradis - 15:50 - Thurles

A winner on his sole start in bumpers, Grand Paradis left his hurdling debut form well behind when running out a decisive winner of a Fairyhouse maiden earlier this month, travelling well and winning in comfortable fashion. He is bred to stay at least two and a half miles, so this step up in trip should not be an issue, and with further improvement anticipated, he gets the vote to take this step up in class in his stride.

Smart Stat

AIN'T THAT A SHAME - 16:25 Thurles
£24.29 - Henry de Bromhead's profit to a £1 level stake with hurdling favourites

Recommended bets

It Came To Pass - 14:20 Thurles
Minx Tiara - 14:50 Thurles
Grand Paradis - 15:50 - Thurles

