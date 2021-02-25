Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Thurles on Thursday

It Came To Pass - 14:20 Thurles

A three-time winner last season, including in the Foxhunter Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March, It Came To Pass was a bit below form when fourth in a hunter chase at Fairyhouse in November, but that was his first run for eight months and he shaped as if in need of it. He is likely to be much closer to his best form with that run under his belt and is expected to land this ahead of a follow-up bid at Cheltenham next month.

No. 1 It Came To Pass (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Eugene M. O'Sullivan, Ireland

Jockey: Miss M. O'Sullivan

Age: 11

Weight: 12st 2lbs

OR: -

Minx Tiara - 14:50 Thurles

Minx Tiara resumed her progress over hurdles when doubling her career tally at Limerick in December, keeping on well even after a mistake at the final flight, and she ran at least as well in defeat when fourth at Fairyhouse last month, a 9 lb higher mark in a more competitive race enough to stop her following up. She makes her chase debut here and, given her point background, there is no reason to think she will not take to fences.

No. 6 Minx Tiara (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.72 Trainer: David M. O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Sean Flanagan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: -



Grand Paradis - 15:50 - Thurles

A winner on his sole start in bumpers, Grand Paradis left his hurdling debut form well behind when running out a decisive winner of a Fairyhouse maiden earlier this month, travelling well and winning in comfortable fashion. He is bred to stay at least two and a half miles, so this step up in trip should not be an issue, and with further improvement anticipated, he gets the vote to take this step up in class in his stride.