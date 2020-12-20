To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Thurles on Sunday

Irish racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Thurles on Sunday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Thurles on Sunday...

"...surely capable of handling this rise in class..."

Timeform on Gauloise

Espion du Chenet - 13:30 Thurles

Espion du Chenet built on what he'd shown over course and distance when opening his account over fences at Naas last time, seeing his race out well with the tongue strap back on. There was a nice style about that victory, one that suggests he should have even more to offer. A subsequent 8 lb rise isn't insurmountable and, though this is a better race, he creeps in with a nice racing weight.

Gauloise - 14:00 Thurles

Gauloise won a bumper in France in April 2019 and made a most impressive start for new connections when landing the odds in a mares' maiden hurdle at this course last month. She looked a very good prospect, always travelling and jumping well before showing her superior class in the closing stages, stretching clear of her rivals under just hand riding. This requires another step forward, but she is in excellent hands and is surely capable of handling this rise in class.

Flash de Touzaine - 15:00 Thurles

Flash de Touzaine didn't show much in bumpers but bumped into a promising sort on hurdling debut at Tramore in October and duly built on that performance when winning a maiden hurdle at this course last month. He didn't need to improve to get off the mark, but he asserted after the last to win cosily, and remains open to improvement.

Smart Stat

Gauloise - 14:00 Thurles

33% - W. P. Mullins's strike rate at THURLES since the start of the 2015/16 season
28% - W. P. Mullins's strike rate with hurdlers at up to 2m2f
29% - W. P. Mullins's strike rate in early season

Recommended bets

Espion du Chenet - 13:30 Thurles
Gauloise - 14:00 Thurles
Flash de Touzaine - 15:00 Thurles

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Thurl 20th Dec (2m2f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Sunday 20 December, 1.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Espion Du Chenet
Jack Dillinger
All The Chimneys
Midland Millie
Scheu Time
Dakota Moirette
Uaintseenothingyet
Benefit Run
Champagne Beauty
Got Trumped
Pateen
Trumps Ace
Brex Drago
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Thurl 20th Dec (2m Listed Mares Nov Hrd)

Show Hide

Sunday 20 December, 2.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Gauloise
Sayce Gold
Mighty Blue
Kapard
Place Des Vosges
Anna Bunina
Ava Rose
Two Shoe Tom
Roxys Holly
Musical Ava
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Thurl 20th Dec (2m7f Nov Hrd)

Show Hide

Sunday 20 December, 3.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Frontal Assault
Allbarone
Flash De Touzaine
Born Patriot
Buck Rogers
Ballycastle Girl
Balinaboola Steel
Cregane Ned
Exit Eleven
X Girl
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles