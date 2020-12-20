- Trainer: Louise G. Lyons, Ireland
- Jockey: Gearoid Patrick Brouder
- Age: 6
- Weight: 9st 13lbs
- OR: 98
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Thurles on Sunday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Thurles on Sunday...
"...surely capable of handling this rise in class..."
Timeform on Gauloise
Espion du Chenet - 13:30 Thurles
Espion du Chenet built on what he'd shown over course and distance when opening his account over fences at Naas last time, seeing his race out well with the tongue strap back on. There was a nice style about that victory, one that suggests he should have even more to offer. A subsequent 8 lb rise isn't insurmountable and, though this is a better race, he creeps in with a nice racing weight.
Gauloise won a bumper in France in April 2019 and made a most impressive start for new connections when landing the odds in a mares' maiden hurdle at this course last month. She looked a very good prospect, always travelling and jumping well before showing her superior class in the closing stages, stretching clear of her rivals under just hand riding. This requires another step forward, but she is in excellent hands and is surely capable of handling this rise in class.
Flash de Touzaine - 15:00 Thurles
Flash de Touzaine didn't show much in bumpers but bumped into a promising sort on hurdling debut at Tramore in October and duly built on that performance when winning a maiden hurdle at this course last month. He didn't need to improve to get off the mark, but he asserted after the last to win cosily, and remains open to improvement.
Smart Stat
Gauloise - 14:00 Thurles
33% - W. P. Mullins's strike rate at THURLES since the start of the 2015/16 season
28% - W. P. Mullins's strike rate with hurdlers at up to 2m2f
29% - W. P. Mullins's strike rate in early season
Recommended bets
Espion du Chenet - 13:30 Thurles
Gauloise - 14:00 Thurles
Flash de Touzaine - 15:00 Thurles
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Thurl 20th Dec (2m2f Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Sunday 20 December, 1.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Espion Du Chenet
|Jack Dillinger
|All The Chimneys
|Midland Millie
|Scheu Time
|Dakota Moirette
|Uaintseenothingyet
|Benefit Run
|Champagne Beauty
|Got Trumped
|Pateen
|Trumps Ace
|Brex Drago
Thurl 20th Dec (2m Listed Mares Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Sunday 20 December, 2.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Gauloise
|Sayce Gold
|Mighty Blue
|Kapard
|Place Des Vosges
|Anna Bunina
|Ava Rose
|Two Shoe Tom
|Roxys Holly
|Musical Ava
Thurl 20th Dec (2m7f Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Sunday 20 December, 3.00pm
|Back
|Lay
|Frontal Assault
|Allbarone
|Flash De Touzaine
|Born Patriot
|Buck Rogers
|Ballycastle Girl
|Balinaboola Steel
|Cregane Ned
|Exit Eleven
|X Girl