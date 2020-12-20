Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Thurles on Sunday

Espion du Chenet - 13:30 Thurles

Espion du Chenet built on what he'd shown over course and distance when opening his account over fences at Naas last time, seeing his race out well with the tongue strap back on. There was a nice style about that victory, one that suggests he should have even more to offer. A subsequent 8 lb rise isn't insurmountable and, though this is a better race, he creeps in with a nice racing weight.

No. 14 Espion Du Chenet (Fr) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.66 Trainer: Louise G. Lyons, Ireland

Jockey: Gearoid Patrick Brouder

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 98

Gauloise - 14:00 Thurles

Gauloise won a bumper in France in April 2019 and made a most impressive start for new connections when landing the odds in a mares' maiden hurdle at this course last month. She looked a very good prospect, always travelling and jumping well before showing her superior class in the closing stages, stretching clear of her rivals under just hand riding. This requires another step forward, but she is in excellent hands and is surely capable of handling this rise in class.

No. 10 Gauloise (Fr) SBK 10/11 EXC 1.98 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: -

Flash de Touzaine - 15:00 Thurles

Flash de Touzaine didn't show much in bumpers but bumped into a promising sort on hurdling debut at Tramore in October and duly built on that performance when winning a maiden hurdle at this course last month. He didn't need to improve to get off the mark, but he asserted after the last to win cosily, and remains open to improvement.