Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Thurles on Saturday

Jumps racing
Timeform bring you three to back at Thurles on Saturday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Thurles on Saturday...

"...left his previous efforts in this sphere behind when filling the runner-up spot at Leopardstown six weeks ago..."

Timeform on Top Moon

Unexpected Depth - 14:50 Thurles

Unexpected Depth is improving all the time and produced a career best when second in a valuable handicap at Leopardstown last month. He was no match for the winner at Leopardstown but kept on well to pull clear of the rest, running to a smart level in the process. That form sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings, so he looks sure to mount a bold bid to resume winning ways, especially when you factor in his scope for further progress.

Felix Desjy - 16:00 Thurles

Felix Desjy is clearly a smart chaser on his day, as he showed when winning a Grade 2 on just his second attempt at Punchestown in November. That victory earned him a much higher rating than anything his six rivals here have achieved, while the opportunity to dominate inferior rivals is likely to play to his strengths more than when well held on his last two starts in Grade 1 company. He is fancied to give his rivals weight and a beating to get his head back in front under Jack Kennedy, who will be attempting to follow up yesterday's Gold Cup victory aboard Minella Indo.

Top Moon - 17:10 Thurles

Top Moon left his previous efforts in this sphere behind when filling the runner-up spot at Leopardstown six weeks ago, overcoming an early error and pushing his stablemate all the way to the line. He was ultimately beaten just a neck from an official rating of 131, finishing ahead of The Shunter (won the Paddy Power Plate) and Entoucas (runner-up in the Grand Annual), both of whom produced big efforts at the Cheltenham Festival. Top Moon now drops back into a maiden and is very hard to oppose judged on the strength of that form.


Smart Stat

FELIX DESJY - 16:00 Thurles
21% - Jack Kennedy's strike rate at Thurles

Recommended bets

Unexpected Depth - 14:50 Thurles
Felix Desjy - 16:00 Thurles
Top Moon - 17:10 Thurles

