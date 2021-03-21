- Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at the Curragh on Sunday
Timeform pick out the three best bets at the Curragh on Sunday...
"...fancied to open his account here before tackling better company..."
Timeform on Horoscope
Joan of Arc looks the obvious answer to a fascinating fillies maiden. She was well backed and shaped well when just denied at Dundalk last November, losing out only on the nod by one with more experience. Her pedigree is an ongoing recommendation and she will prove hard to beat her with normal improvement. The Dermot Weld newcomers Cosa Sara and Emilie Gray make plenty of appeal and should be noted in the betting.
Horoscope has finished behind two potentially smart sorts on his two starts so far and looks to have a bright future ahead of him judged on the promise he showed in two runs as a juvenile. Aidan O'Brien's son of No Nay Never is fancied to open his account here before tackling better company. Newcomer Probe is bred to be useful so Dermot Weld's son of Kingman could be the one to chase him home, while Salvucci showed fair form as a two-year-old and could do better still.
Godhead looks to have been campaigned with this race in mind since changing hands at the sales last year for 50,000 guineas. His recent run at Dundalk should have brought him on and he should go very close off a workable-looking mark. Teed Up was progressive last year and he could take another step forward here. Fame And Acclaim is one of several with decent each-way chances too.
