Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Taunton on Wednesday

Zhiguli - 12:35 Taunton

Zhiguli caught the eye when third on his handicap debut at Lingfield earlier this month, doing well to finish as close as he did after taking a strong hold on soft ground. He settled better at Huntingdon last week and duly showed improved form to get off the mark, forging four lengths clear. It wasn't all plain sailing at Huntingdon as he lost his place following a sloppy jump at the third-last, but he managed to pick his way through the field on the turn for home and ultimately scored with plenty in hand. He is a progressive type and can defy a penalty.

No. 1 Zhiguli (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Niall Houlihan

Age: 5

Weight: 12st 4lbs

OR: 116

Robin of Sherwood - 14:05 Taunton

Robin of Sherwood, a dual winner in points, has been in good form over fences this season, scoring twice at Ffos Las before finishing fourth at the same venue last month. Robin of Sherwood did well to see off a hat-trick seeking rival for his second win at Ffos Las and he was by no means disgraced in a more competitive event last time, when a modest gallop over a shorter trip failed to place enough of an emphasis on stamina. He should benefit from the return to this sort of trip.

No. 9 Robin Of Sherwood (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.3 Trainer: David Rees

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 102

Perfect Myth - 14:40 Taunton

Perfect Myth has thrived this season, winning three times and finishing runner-up on the other three occasions. She ran better than ever when runner-up to a subsequent winner over an extended 21 furlongs at Wincanton last month, simply bumping into a stronger stayer. She needs to prove she is as effective on this sort of ground - her improved efforts have all been on a sound surface - but her latest effort represents the best form on offer by some margin and she is very much the one to beat.