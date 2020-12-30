- Trainer: Gary Moore
- Jockey: Niall Houlihan
- Age: 5
- Weight: 12st 4lbs
- OR: 116
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Taunton on Wednesday
Timeform identify the three best bets at Taunton on Wednesday...
"...he is a progressive type and can defy a penalty..."
Timeform on Zhiguli
Zhiguli - 12:35 Taunton
Zhiguli caught the eye when third on his handicap debut at Lingfield earlier this month, doing well to finish as close as he did after taking a strong hold on soft ground. He settled better at Huntingdon last week and duly showed improved form to get off the mark, forging four lengths clear. It wasn't all plain sailing at Huntingdon as he lost his place following a sloppy jump at the third-last, but he managed to pick his way through the field on the turn for home and ultimately scored with plenty in hand. He is a progressive type and can defy a penalty.
Robin of Sherwood - 14:05 Taunton
Robin of Sherwood, a dual winner in points, has been in good form over fences this season, scoring twice at Ffos Las before finishing fourth at the same venue last month. Robin of Sherwood did well to see off a hat-trick seeking rival for his second win at Ffos Las and he was by no means disgraced in a more competitive event last time, when a modest gallop over a shorter trip failed to place enough of an emphasis on stamina. He should benefit from the return to this sort of trip.
Perfect Myth has thrived this season, winning three times and finishing runner-up on the other three occasions. She ran better than ever when runner-up to a subsequent winner over an extended 21 furlongs at Wincanton last month, simply bumping into a stronger stayer. She needs to prove she is as effective on this sort of ground - her improved efforts have all been on a sound surface - but her latest effort represents the best form on offer by some margin and she is very much the one to beat.
Smart Stat
Perfect Myth - 14:40 Taunton
£39.28 - Neil King's profit to a £1 level stake when having only one runner on the card
Recommended bets
Zhiguli - 12:35 Taunton
Robin of Sherwood - 14:05 Taunton
Perfect Myth - 14:40 Taunton
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Taun 30th Dec (2m7f Nov Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Wednesday 30 December, 2.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Little Red Lion
|Robin Of Sherwood
|Oski
|Broadclyst
|Hey Bud
|Some Detail
|Sunny Express
|Forgetthesmalltalk
|Dunbar
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Taun 30th Dec (2m Listed)Show Hide
Wednesday 30 December, 2.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Perfect Myth
|Talking About You
|Will Victory
|Marta Des Mottes
|On My Command
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today