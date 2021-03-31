To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Southwell on Wednesday

Taunton hurdle
Timeform pick out three bets at Southwell on Wednesday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Southwell on Wednesday.

"...looks well treated turned out quickly from the same mark..."

Timeform on Soyouthinksoagain

No Risk des Flos - 14:50 Southwell

No Risk des Flos finished a promising fourth to the exciting Dusart on hurdling debut at Newbury in November and improved as expected to open his account at Uttoxeter on his next start. He ran well in defeat when trying to concede the best part of a stone to a potentially smart mare at Leicester last time and should have even more to offer, so is preferred to Rockstar Ronnie in receipt of 7 lb.

Soyouthinksoagain - 15:20 Southwell

Soyouthinksoagain is an improved performer this season, opening his account at Stratford in October in good style and progressing further in defeat on his last three starts. He was unlucky to bump into a progressive rival at Newbury five days ago, the pair pulling well clear of the remainder in a race which looked stronger than this. Soyouthinksoagain looks well treated turned out quickly from the same mark now and should take the beating under title-chasing Harry Skelton.

Dragon Bones - 15:50 Southwell

Dragon Bones has started at big prices all three starts, but she won a bumper at 50/1, and made the perfect start over hurdles when defying odds of 40/1 in a listed event at Doncaster earlier this month. She took very well to this new discipline to cause a surprise, suited by the marked step up to three miles. Dragon Bones may be able to get away with the drop back in trip now with improvement forthcoming and she can concede weight all round.


Smart Stat

Soyouthinksoagain - 15:20 Southwell

25% - Harry Skelton's strike rate at SOUTHWELL

Recommended bets

No Risk des Flos - 14:50 Southwell
Soyouthinksoagain - 15:20 Southwell
Dragon Bones - 15:50 Southwell

