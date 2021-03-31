Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Southwell on Wednesday

No Risk des Flos - 14:50 Southwell

No Risk des Flos finished a promising fourth to the exciting Dusart on hurdling debut at Newbury in November and improved as expected to open his account at Uttoxeter on his next start. He ran well in defeat when trying to concede the best part of a stone to a potentially smart mare at Leicester last time and should have even more to offer, so is preferred to Rockstar Ronnie in receipt of 7 lb.

No. 3 No Risk Des Flos (Fr) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.86 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Aidan Coleman

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Soyouthinksoagain - 15:20 Southwell

Soyouthinksoagain is an improved performer this season, opening his account at Stratford in October in good style and progressing further in defeat on his last three starts. He was unlucky to bump into a progressive rival at Newbury five days ago, the pair pulling well clear of the remainder in a race which looked stronger than this. Soyouthinksoagain looks well treated turned out quickly from the same mark now and should take the beating under title-chasing Harry Skelton.

No. 10 Soyouthinksoagain (Ire) SBK 7/5 EXC 2.66 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 109

Dragon Bones - 15:50 Southwell

Dragon Bones has started at big prices all three starts, but she won a bumper at 50/1, and made the perfect start over hurdles when defying odds of 40/1 in a listed event at Doncaster earlier this month. She took very well to this new discipline to cause a surprise, suited by the marked step up to three miles. Dragon Bones may be able to get away with the drop back in trip now with improvement forthcoming and she can concede weight all round.

No. 1 Dragon Bones SBK 5/6 EXC 1.89 Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: Charlie Todd

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -



