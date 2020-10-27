To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Racing Ambassadors

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Southwell on Tuesday

Southwell
Timeform bring you three to back at Southwell on Tuesday evening

Timeform select the three best bets at Southwell on Tuesday...

"...she looks the one to beat in this field..."

Timeform on Capla Dream

Capla Dream - 17:20 Southwell

Capla Dream has raced solely at this track and looked a big danger for a long way to the odds-on favourite over seven furlongs last time, travelling strongly and still in the lead two furlongs out. She took a bump in the final furlong, but also left the impression she would appreciate this drop back to six furlongs, and she looks the one to beat in this field.

Stone Mason - 17:50 Southwell

Stone Mason produced a career best when opening his account at Chelmsford last month, travelling strongly and having plenty in hand at the line. He was very easy to back and run no sort of race from a poor position at Nottingham last time, not looking suited by heavy ground. It could be he is better on an artificial surface, and he is well worth another chance on fibresand debut, over a trip that ought to suit.

Xcelente - 18:20 Southwell

Xcelente has shown much-improved form since switched to fibresand, narrowly beaten over seven furlongs and bolting up over course and distance last time. He never looked in trouble that day cruising into the lead in the straight and only pushed out to score by four and a quarter lengths. A subsequent 9 lb rise underestimates him and he is a confident selection to follow up.

Smart Stat

Capla Dream - 17:20 Southwell

21% - K. R. Burke's strike rate at SOUTHWELL since the start of the 2016 season

Recommended bets

Capla Dream - 17:20 Southwell
Stone Mason - 17:50 Southwell
Xcelente - 18:20 Southwell

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app

Sthl 27th Oct (6f Nov Stks)

Show Hide

Tuesday 27 October, 5.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Capla Dream
Perfect Sign
Sealed Offer
Seaclusion
Black Sparrow
Piranhadrama
Heelsontherunway
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sthl 27th Oct (1m4f Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 27 October, 5.50pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Notation
Mr Carbonator
Cheap Jack
Stone Mason
Hermocrates
Cafe Milano
Going Native
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Sthl 27th Oct (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Tuesday 27 October, 6.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Xcelente
Star Of St James
Ayr Harbour
Spiritofthenorth
Sommer Katze
Samphire Coast
World Title
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close
More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles