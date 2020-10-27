Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Southwell on Tuesday

Capla Dream - 17:20 Southwell

Capla Dream has raced solely at this track and looked a big danger for a long way to the odds-on favourite over seven furlongs last time, travelling strongly and still in the lead two furlongs out. She took a bump in the final furlong, but also left the impression she would appreciate this drop back to six furlongs, and she looks the one to beat in this field.

No. 2 (8) Capla Dream SBK 9/4 EXC 3.85 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Stone Mason - 17:50 Southwell

Stone Mason produced a career best when opening his account at Chelmsford last month, travelling strongly and having plenty in hand at the line. He was very easy to back and run no sort of race from a poor position at Nottingham last time, not looking suited by heavy ground. It could be he is better on an artificial surface, and he is well worth another chance on fibresand debut, over a trip that ought to suit.

No. 3 (6) Stone Mason (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Michael Appleby

Jockey: Alistair Rawlinson

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 64

Xcelente - 18:20 Southwell

Xcelente has shown much-improved form since switched to fibresand, narrowly beaten over seven furlongs and bolting up over course and distance last time. He never looked in trouble that day cruising into the lead in the straight and only pushed out to score by four and a quarter lengths. A subsequent 9 lb rise underestimates him and he is a confident selection to follow up.