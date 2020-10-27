- Trainer: K. R. Burke
- Jockey: Clifford Lee
- Age: 2
- Weight: 9st 0lbs
- OR: -
Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Southwell on Tuesday
Timeform select the three best bets at Southwell on Tuesday...
"...she looks the one to beat in this field..."
Timeform on Capla Dream
Capla Dream has raced solely at this track and looked a big danger for a long way to the odds-on favourite over seven furlongs last time, travelling strongly and still in the lead two furlongs out. She took a bump in the final furlong, but also left the impression she would appreciate this drop back to six furlongs, and she looks the one to beat in this field.
Stone Mason produced a career best when opening his account at Chelmsford last month, travelling strongly and having plenty in hand at the line. He was very easy to back and run no sort of race from a poor position at Nottingham last time, not looking suited by heavy ground. It could be he is better on an artificial surface, and he is well worth another chance on fibresand debut, over a trip that ought to suit.
Xcelente has shown much-improved form since switched to fibresand, narrowly beaten over seven furlongs and bolting up over course and distance last time. He never looked in trouble that day cruising into the lead in the straight and only pushed out to score by four and a quarter lengths. A subsequent 9 lb rise underestimates him and he is a confident selection to follow up.
Smart Stat
Capla Dream - 17:20 Southwell
21% - K. R. Burke's strike rate at SOUTHWELL since the start of the 2016 season
Recommended bets
Capla Dream - 17:20 Southwell
Stone Mason - 17:50 Southwell
Xcelente - 18:20 Southwell
Sthl 27th Oct (6f Nov Stks)Show Hide
Tuesday 27 October, 5.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Capla Dream
|Perfect Sign
|Sealed Offer
|Seaclusion
|Black Sparrow
|Piranhadrama
|Heelsontherunway
Sthl 27th Oct (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 27 October, 5.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Notation
|Mr Carbonator
|Cheap Jack
|Stone Mason
|Hermocrates
|Cafe Milano
|Going Native
Sthl 27th Oct (1m Hcap)Show Hide
Tuesday 27 October, 6.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Xcelente
|Star Of St James
|Ayr Harbour
|Spiritofthenorth
|Sommer Katze
|Samphire Coast
|World Title